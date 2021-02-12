Wake Forest students protest university's COVID-19 rules

Wake Forest students took to the street that runs along campus Friday afternoon to make public their opposition to the university's recent response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 70 students attended the event on a cold, damp afternoon near the University Parkway entrance to the campus. Some held hand-lettered signs with messages such as "Wake is putting us in danger" and "Stop putting COVID in our halls."
A number of passing motorists honked their horns in apparent solidarity.
Friday's student protest came eight days after Wake Forest leaders announced new campus restrictions — and threatened a 14-day campus lockdown — in an attempt to control the rapid spread of COVID-19.
Wake Forest has temporarily eliminated all sit-down dining, banned residence hall visitors and in-person gatherings of all student groups and told students to stay in their dorm rooms or apartments after 10 p.m. each night because of the state curfew. The university also closed the library, the student recreation center and most of the student center.
University leaders blamed the current spike in cases on parties held on and off campus, including several sponsored by Wake Forest fraternities and sororities.
Wake Forest on its online COVID-19 dashboard said that one student organization has been ordered to stop all activities while the university investigates it. Old Gold & Black, Wake Forest's student newspaper, reported last week that the university suspended a sorority for COVID-19 violations after it held a party at a downtown Winston-Salem bar.
Since the new campus restrictions went into place Feb. 5, Wake Forest recorded 274 new student cases as of Thursday, according to its online dashboard. Since Jan. 1, Wake Forest has reported 711 positive tests among student and employees — 43 more than the university saw during the entire fall semester that ran from August to December.
But Friday's protest was focused largely on the university's practice of using unoccupied rooms in residence halls and apartments to place students temporarily after they came in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Students have said they and resident advisors — other students who live and work in campus housing — got no notice from the university until these students showed up to begin their quarantine. They also said the university didn't get their consent before moving in the students.
Students also have said these new arrivals are sharing bathrooms and common areas with students who haven't been exposed to the disease, something that puts the latter group at risk. They also said these temporary living arrangements are unfair to resident advisors, students who have stayed healthy and the custodial staff members who clean campus housing.
Wake Forest said Thursday it's not moving students into vacant rooms if they have tested positive or show COVID-19 symptoms. The university said it has assigned 17 students so far into temporary quarantine spaces.
Wake Forest students who have COVID-19 are isolated at an off-campus hotel for at least 10 days. Students who have come in close contact with a person who has COVID-19 are required to quarantine in place for two weeks, typically in their dorm room or apartment.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.