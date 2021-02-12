Wake Forest students protest university's COVID-19 rules

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wake Forest on its online COVID-19 dashboard said that one student organization has been ordered to stop all activities while the university investigates it. Old Gold & Black, Wake Forest's student newspaper, reported last week that the university suspended a sorority for COVID-19 violations after it held a party at a downtown Winston-Salem bar.

Since the new campus restrictions went into place Feb. 5, Wake Forest recorded 274 new student cases as of Thursday, according to its online dashboard. Since Jan. 1, Wake Forest has reported 711 positive tests among student and employees — 43 more than the university saw during the entire fall semester that ran from August to December.

But Friday's protest was focused largely on the university's practice of using unoccupied rooms in residence halls and apartments to place students temporarily after they came in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.