Wake Forest: Undergrad commencement May 16 won't be traditional but will be 'meaningful and memorable'

Wake Forest University said it will hold all of its undergraduate commencement events on a single day in May.

In a message to its 2021 graduates, the university clarified a number of commencement activities it hinted at earlier. Among them:

Commencement events for graduating seniors will be held May 16. Wake Forest had said earlier it was considering that date or the following day or perhaps both.

Smaller ceremonies of about 250 graduates apiece are expected to start at 9 a.m. May 16. Graduates at these events will have their names read and receive their degrees. Each one will last about an hour.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A celebration to honor all undergraduates will start at 8:30 p.m. May 16 at Truist Field, Wake Forest’s football stadium. This event will last about 90 minutes and include guest speakers the university did not disclose. Wake Forest said this event will not be a traditional commencement ceremony but will be “meaningful and memorable.”