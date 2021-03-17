Wake Forest University plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

The past week has been a pretty good one for Wake Forest University students.

On Friday, the Winston-Salem university lifted most of the remaining campus restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 among its students.

The university followed that up Tuesday by telling students that it plans to hold commencement in person in May.

In a message to 2021 graduates, Wake Forest said most undergraduate commencement activities will take place May 16 or May 17 — or possibly both days.

One of those events is what President Nathan Hatch called "a large, celebratory event" for seniors at Truist Field — the football stadium — that will be "a high-energy event that you won’t want to miss."

Hatch also said there will be smaller ceremonies for undergraduates that will let them be recognized by name as well as separate events and hooding ceremonies for master's and doctoral graduates.

Graduates will be limited to two guests at each event.