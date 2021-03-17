Wake Forest University plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

The past week has been a pretty good one for Wake Forest University students.
On Friday, the Winston-Salem university lifted most of the remaining campus restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 among its students.
The university followed that up Tuesday by telling students that it plans to hold commencement in person in May.
In a message to 2021 graduates, Wake Forest said most undergraduate commencement activities will take place May 16 or May 17 — or possibly both days.
One of those events is what President Nathan Hatch called "a large, celebratory event" for seniors at Truist Field — the football stadium — that will be "a high-energy event that you won’t want to miss."
Hatch also said there will be smaller ceremonies for undergraduates that will let them be recognized by name as well as separate events and hooding ceremonies for master's and doctoral graduates.
Graduates will be limited to two guests at each event.
The other big change to this year's commencement: Wake Forest won't use its traditional venue of Hearn Plaza with Wait Chapel serving as a backdrop. Instead, the university plans to hold its graduation events outside in its athletic stadiums so it can adhere to social distancing protocols and state limits on gatherings.
"We know this represents a significant change from the look and feel of our traditional commencement on Hearn Plaza," Hearn wrote to the class of 2021, "but we are confident that we will create a memorable and meaningful experience."
Commencement ceremonies will happen rain or shine. If there's severe weather, events will be held virtually.
The university said it will announce more details — such as dates, times and venues for commencement events — Friday.
Several other area schools have said recently they will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May a year after canceling those events due to the pandemic. Among them: N.C. A&T, High Point University and Guilford College.
UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University, East Carolina University and Duke University also are planning to hold in-person commencement events on campus in May. But their graduation ceremonies will be dramatically different this year to allow for social distancing, and most schools said graduates can't invite as many guests than usual. In some cases commencement ceremonies will be held over multiple days.
Wake Forest on Tuesday also announced two in-person options for recognizing the class of 2020, whose commencement was held virtually last May because of the pandemic.
The university said it will either hold an outdoor event on campus May 22 or have a dedicated celebration for 2020 graduates during homecoming in the fall. Wake Forest is surveying 2020 graduates and will make a decision soon.
The commencement announcement came four days after Wake Forest moved its campus alert level to Yellow Status, a notch below the Orange Status the university has been operating under since the fall semester.
The status change means that most indoor and outdoor gathering sizes have been raised, families may visit campus, student organizations can meet in person and off-campus students can be on the main Reynolda Campus for reasons other than academic ones. Wake Forest also reduced the student quarantine period by four days to 10 days.
Students and employees are still required to wear masks on campus and practice social distancing.
The change in campus status follows a steep decline in reported COVID-19 cases among students and employees. Between March 1-15, according to its COVID-19 dashboard, has recorded just 22 cases. Its last reported student case was March 10.