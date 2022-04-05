Wake Forest University president appoints Michele Gillespie as the university provost

Wake Forest University President Susan Wente has appointed Michele Gillespie, current dean of Wake Forest’s College of Arts and Sciences, to succeed Rogan Kersh as the university provost, effective July 1, Wake Forest said Tuesday.

"I am deeply grateful to Dr. Kersh for his service to Wake Forest over the last decade, especially for his kindness and partnership during my first year as president," Wente said in a statement.

Gillespie will be the second woman to serve as provost at Wake Forest, said Cheryl Walker, a university spokeswoman.

Gillespie said she is pleased to serve in her new job.

"Across the Undergraduate College, Graduate School and our professional schools, Wake Forest faculty, staff and students are second to none," Gillespie said. "To serve as the university’s next chief academic officer is a tremendous honor."

After his sabbatical year, during which time he plans to travel and teach abroad, Kersh will return to Wake Forest to continue his teaching and research as a distinguished professor, the university said.

Since arriving at Wake Forest in 1999, Gillespie has worked as a teacher, scholar and administrator, WFU said. She served as associate provost for academic initiatives from 2007 to 2010.

"When considering Dr. Kersh's successor, I knew Wake Forest would be well served by another leader who embodied the teacher-scholar ideal," Wente said. "Dr. Gillespie has earned great respect for her ability to balance academic rigor with holistic learning and community engagement."

Gillespie began her tenure as the dean of the college in July 2015. She has a master's degree and doctorate in history from Princeton University and a bachelor's degree from Rice University, where she majored in history and English.

Prior to her time at Wake Forest, Gillespie spent nine years at Agnes Scott College, where she taught U.S. history.

In 2014, she worked with students to collect 30 oral histories of parishioners at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Winston-Salem.

Gillespie has published two prize-winning books, as well as articles, book chapters, and 10 co-edited books, Wake Forest said. Those works focus on race, gender, class and political economy in the South's history.

Senior Associate Dean Anthony Marsh will serve as interim dean of the college, effective July 1, while the university conducts a national search for a new dean of the college, Wake Forest said.

Gillespie's husband is Kevin Pittard, the university's associate dean for admissions.

In the photos from the 1983 and 1984 Wake Forest yearbooks, Pittard, a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity, is in a group picture with a Confederate flag. In 2019, Pittard publicly apologized for appearing in those photos.

