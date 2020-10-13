 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch to retire in June 2021
0 comments
alert featured

Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch to retire in June 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
wf

Wake Forest University president Nathan Hatch reads an apology for the university’s past involvement and monetary benefit from slavery in its early days on Feb. 20, 2020.

 Walt Unks/Journal

Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch announced today that he will retire at the end of the current academic year in 2021.

Hatch had intended to announce his retirement plans earlier this year, but postponed the announcement to deal with the challenges of handling the school's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With a grateful spirit for all that we have done together, I share that Julie and I intend to retire from Wake Forest University on June 30, 2021,” Hatch said in a message to the Wake Forest community. Julie Hatch is Nathan Hatch's wife.

While acknowledging there is more to be done to assure a successful conclusion to the academic year, Hatch said he and the and the university's Board of Trustees felt that now is the appropriate time to make the announcement.

“It has been the adventure of a lifetime to lead Wake Forest with you," Hatch said, in his statement. “I continue on in these next months with many of the same emotions that have driven my time at Wake Forest — excitement for what we can accomplish for our students, enthusiasm for the ways we can explore and innovate within higher education, and a strong belief in the core values that have anchored this institution, shaped our community and will see us into the future."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gerald R. Roach, Chair of the Board of Trustees, expressed appreciation for Hatch’s leadership in a statement released with Hatch's announcement.

“President Hatch’s integrity, humility and unparalleled vision inspire our community and enhance our belief in the institution and one another," said Gerald R. Roach, chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Roach said the university's next president will benefit from Hatch's steadfast dedication to the university.

Roach will oversee the search for the next president, which will begin immediately. If needed, Hatch said, he will continue to lead Wake Forest until a new president takes office, even if that extends beyond June.

Hatch was named Wake Forest University’s 13th president on July 1, 2005. He came to Wake Forest from the University of Notre Dame, where he began his career as a history professor before moving into administration.

The university said that under Hatch’s presidency a focus has been to educate the whole person and develop leaders of character.

Under his leadership, Wake Forest officials said, the university has transformed the college-to-career experience, pioneered test-optional admissions among top national universities, made strategic realignments in business and medicine and united alumni, parents and friends to support Wake Will Lead, the largest fundraising effort in the University’s history.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News