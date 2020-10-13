Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch to retire in June 2021

“President Hatch’s integrity, humility and unparalleled vision inspire our community and enhance our belief in the institution and one another," said Gerald R. Roach, chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Roach said the university's next president will benefit from Hatch's steadfast dedication to the university.
Roach will oversee the search for the next president, which will begin immediately. If needed, Hatch said, he will continue to lead Wake Forest until a new president takes office, even if that extends beyond June.
Hatch was named Wake Forest University’s 13th president on July 1, 2005. He came to Wake Forest from the University of Notre Dame, where he began his career as a history professor before moving into administration.
The university said that under Hatch’s presidency a focus has been to educate the whole person and develop leaders of character.
Under his leadership, Wake Forest officials said, the university has transformed the college-to-career experience, pioneered test-optional admissions among top national universities, made strategic realignments in business and medicine and united alumni, parents and friends to support Wake Will Lead, the largest fundraising effort in the University’s history.
NATHAN O. HATCH
01/21/05 -- Nathan O. Hatch, provost of the University of Notre Dame, will be the new president at Wake Forest University.
Jennifer Rotenizer
NATHAN O. HATCH
01/21/05 -- Nathan O. Hatch, a provost at the University of Notre Dame, will be the new president at Wake Froest University.
Jennifer Rotenizer
HATCH and SPEERT
Wake Forest University President Dr. Nathan O. Hatch gives Joshua Speert some words of encouragement as they share a laugh on Thursday morning. Speert along with 1,120 freshmen arrived today for freshmen orientation.
Jennifer L. Rotenizer
NATHAN HATCH
Dr. Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, fine tunes a free throw during a promotion sponsored by the university bookstore in Winston-Salem NC, Monday August 22, 2005. In the contest for a 5% discount on books, a student would shoot three free throws against the president, with ties going to the president. One student won.
Bruce Chapman
NATHAN HATCH
Dr. Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, waits for another victim during a promotion sponsored by the university bookstore in Winston-Salem NC, Monday August 22, 2005. In the contest for a 5% discount on books, a student would shoot three free throws against the president, with ties going to the president. One student won.
Bruce Chapman
NATHAN HATCH
Dr. Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, displays fine form while out shooting another student during a promotion sponsored by the university bookstore in Winston-Salem NC, Monday August 22, 2005. In the contest for a 5% discount on books, a student would shoot three free throws against the president, with ties going to the president. One student won.
Bruce Chapman
NATHAN HATCH
Dr. Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, tries a "Segway" personal transportation device during a promotion sponsored by the university bookstore in Winston-Salem NC, Monday August 22, 2005.
Bruce Chapman
WFU INAUGURATION
10/20/2005 -- Murray Greason, left, and Dr. Ed Wilson, right, place the Presidential Collar of State on the shoulders of Dr. Nathan O. Hatch, inaugurating him as the 13th president of Wake Forest University.
David Rolfe
WFU INAUGURATION
10/20/2005 -- The Presidential Collar of State of Wake Forest University is placed on the shoulders of Dr. Nathan O. Hatch, left, by Murray Greason, center, and Dr. Ed Wilson, inaugurating Dr. Hatch as the 13th president of the University.
David Rolfe
WFU INAUGURATION
Dr. Nathan O. Hatch speaking at his inauguration as the 13th president of Wake Forest University.
David Rolfe
PORTRAIT OF PRESIDENT
(left to right) WFU president Nathan Hatch, unveils a portrait of WFU president emeritus Thomas Hearn along with Laura Hearn (Thomas Hearn's wife) on Tuesday morning during a Founder's Day Convocation at Wait Chapel.The portrait will hang on the second floor of Reynolda Hall alongside portraits of WFU's 11 other presidents.
Jennifer Rotenizer
NATHAN HATCH
Wake Forest University president Nathan Hatch leading his first graduation procession as president of the university.
David Rolfe
HATCH and WARNER
Wake Forest University president Nathan Hatch, rt, and former Virginia governor Mark Warner, left, shook hands with graduates as they received their degrees at Wake Forest graduation exercises. Warner was the featured graduation speaker.
David Rolfe
RESEARCH PARK
Dr. Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, left, and Dr. Anthony Atala, right, at the opening of Biotechnology Research Facility 1. The building is one of the first to be built in the Piedmont Triad Research Park.
David Rolfe
NATHAN HATCH
Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch was present at the 50th Anniversary celebration at Wake Forest University Friday afternoon.
LAUREN CARROLL
CAMPUS KITCHEN
11/2/06---From left to right, Wake Forest Students Emily Spear, Grace Johnson, Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch and ARAMARK executive vice-president Tim Cost cook during food demonstrations at the kick-off celebration of the Campus Kitchen at Wake Forest.
Lauren Carroll
WAKE PEP
12/1/2006--- Wake Forest University president Dr. Nathan Hatch joined the crowd to give the football team an enthusiastic send-off as they travel to play Georgia Tech.
David Rolfe
NATHAN HATCH
01/02/07 -- Congressman Fred Upton (left) of Michigan, talks with Nathan O. Hatch, the president of Wake Forest University, during the pregame countdown. Upton's daughter Meg is a freshman at Wake.
Bruce Chapman
NATHAN HATCH
01/02/07 -- Dr. Nathan O. Hatch (foreground), the president of Wake Forest University, watches pregame warmups as his wife, Julie (right), talks with Meg Upton, a freshman at Wake. Fred Upton, the congressman for the 6th district of Michigan, checks messages during the pregame countdown.
Bruce Chapman
WFU STUDENTS
12/6/2007 -- Wake Forest University president Nathan Hatch, right, with back to camera, got applause from students as he left the Manchester Athletic Center. The students had gathered outside the center in support of head football coach Jim Grobe, who had been rumored to be moving to the University of Arkansas.
David Rolfe
NATHAN HATCH
12/29/07 -- Wake Forest's president, Dr. Nathan O. Hatch, talks to the team after they won this 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, December 29, 2007. The final score was Wake Forest 24 - Connecticut 10.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
NATHAN HATCH
2008 -- Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch introduces the new dean of it's two business schools on Tuesday April 22, 2008.
Jennifer Rotenizer
NATHAN HATCH
08/13/08 -- Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch speaks at a press conference introducing John D. McConnell as the new CEO of Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Wednesday, August 13, 2008.
Bruce Chapman
NATHAN HATCH
08/22/08 -- Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch greets people outside Wait Chapel following a memorial service in honor of Wake Forest President Emeritus Thomas K. Hearn Jr. Friday.
LAUREN CARROLL
FUNDRAISER
09/16/09 -- Wake Forest University's President Nathan Hatch (from left) and Provost Jill Tiefenthaler perform a rap with Plead the Fifth as part of a United Way Fundraiser kickoff on Wednesday.
JENNIFER ROTENIZER
WFU COMMENCEMENT
Wake Forest University president Dr.Nathan Hatch shook the hands of each graduate during Wake Forest University's commencement at Joel Coliseum, Mon., May 17, 2010.
David Rolfe
WFU COMMENCEMENT
Wake Forest University president Dr.Nathan Hatch shook the hands of each graduate during Wake Forest University's commencement at Joel Coliseum, Mon., May 17, 2010.
David Rolfe
NATHAN HATCH
Nathan Hatch speaks at an event announcing a new tennis tournament. The ATP World Tour will be in Winston-Salem starting in August 2011 for the Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
TENNIS TOURNAMENT
Adam Helfant of the ATP, Jim Curley of the USTA, Don Flow, Mayor Allen Joines, and Nathan Hatch and Ron Wellman of Wake Forest University attend an event announcing a new tennis tournament. The ATP World Tour will be in Winston-Salem starting in August 2011 for the Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
HANES FUNERAL
Wake Forest University President Dr. Nathan O. Hatch and his wife Julie Hatch enter the church just before the funeral service for Philip Hanes at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday January 19, 2011.
Bruce Chapman
NATHAN HATCH
Nathan Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, announces on Tuesday that the United Way of Forsyth County has exceeded its campaign goal by collecting $17.3 million. Hatch served as the chairman of the 2011 campaign.
ANNETTE FULLER
BIOTECH PLACE
Speakers at the opening of Wake Forest's new BioTech Plaza Tuesday included Richard Linville (from left), chairman, Forsyth County Commisioners; Allen Joines, mayor of Winston-Salem; N.C. Gov. Beverly Perdue; and Dr. Nathan Hatch, president of Wake Forest University.
DAVID ROLFE
GRADUATION
Dr. Nathan Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, shakes hands with each graduate as they crossed the stage at the WFU commencement, Monday.
DAVID ROLFE
SYMPOSIUM
Nathan O. Hatch (left), the president of Wake Forest University, Susan E. Pauly (center), the president of Salem Academy and College and Donald J. Reaves (right), the chancellor at Winston-Salem State University speak at a symposium, "Academic Trends in Higher Education" on Monday, November 5, 2012, at Salemtowne in Winston-Salem, N.C.
ANDREW DYE
NATHAN HATCH
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch attended a conference at the Wake Forest Biotech Place in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C., announcing the Innovation Quarter district to anchor the east side of downtown.
DAVID ROLFE
FARRELL HALL
Dr. Nathan Hatch, President of Wake Forest University, addresses a crowd from the second floor of the university's new school of business education, Farrell Hall, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2013.
DAVID ROLFE
KING DAY
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch gives his remarks during the Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University "On Common Ground-Fueling the Flame of Equality" 14th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., Monday, January 20, 2014.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
NATHAN HATCH
Wake Forest University president Nathan O. Hatch marches with the faculty and platform guests during Wake Forest University's Graduation Exercises, Monday, May 19, 2014.
WALT UNKS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch rides into the stadium before a game against Syracuse Saturday, October 18, 2014.
LAUREN CARROLL
KIM WESTMORELAND
KeraNetics CEO Kim Westmoreland, left, and chief science officer Luke Burnett, lead Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch, and N.C. Secretery of Commerce Sharon Decker on a tour of the company's new facilities at 200 East First Street, Monday, Dec. 8, 2014 The company makes purified wound care and tissue regeneration products.
WALT UNKS
WFU Graduation 12
University President Nathan O. Hatch opens the commencement during the Wake Forest University Graduation Exercises at Hearn Plaza on the campus of Wake Forest University, Monday, May 18, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, right, president of Wake Forest University, meets with Michele Gillespie, Dean of Wake Forest College, in Hatch's private office Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Dr. Hatch's desk is in the foreground, arranged with his current papers, files, and books.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, left, president of Wake Forest University, meeting with Athletic Director Ron Wellman in Hatch's office on Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Hatch is observing his 10th year as president of WFU.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, right, looks over a fundraising report during a meeting in his office with Mark Petersen, left, Vice President for University Advancement, Tuesday, July 7, 2015.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, center, president of Wake Forest University, laughs with provost Rogan Kersh,left, and Mark Petersen, right, vice president for University Advancement, during a cabinet meeting in Reynolda Hall held Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Hatch is celebrating his 10th year as president of WFU.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, concentrates on a presentation during a cabinet meeting Tuesday, July 7, 2015.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, right, president of Wake Forest University, meeting with the Dean of Wake Forest College, Michele Gillespie, in Hatch's office on Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Hatch is observing his 10th year as president of WFU.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, meeting with the Dean of Wake Forest College, Michele Gillespie,(not seen), in Hatch's office on Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Hatch is observing his 10th year as president of WFU.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, looks over a fundraising report during a meeting in his office with Mark Petersen, Vice President for University Advancement, Tuesday, July 7, 2015.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, looks over a fundraising report in his office , Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Hanging in a shadowbox on the wall at right is the Presidential Chain of Office, worn by Hatch at graduation exercises.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, right, during a meeting in his office with Mark Petersen, left, Vice President for University Advancement, Tuesday, July 7, 2015.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
The door to Nathan O. Hatch's office is seen Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Dr. Hatch is observing his 10th anniversary as President of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, stands in his office on the university campus in Winston-Salem, NC, Thursday, July 9, 2015. Dr. Hatch is observing his 10th anniversary as president of WFU.
David Rolfe/Journal
WSJ_0719_Hatch
Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, working in his office on the university campus in Winston-Salem, NC, Thursday, July 9, 2015. Dr. Hatch is observing his 10th anniversary as president of WFU.
David Rolfe/Journal
Nathan Hatch
Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch introduces Ta-Nehisi Coates during his speech at the univerity's Wait Chapel, Nov. 17, 2015.
Walt Unks/Journal
WFUX
Nathan Hatch, President of Wake Forest University, welcomes guests to the 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeGrad
Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch speaks at commencement on Monday, May 16, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeGrad
Wake Forest graduate Hayden Abene receives a hug from President Nathan Hatch after receiving his diploma on Monday, May 16, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeGrad
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch congratulates Codi Miller-McIntyre during graduation on Monday, May 16, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUGolf
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch speaks at the Haddock House dedication ceremony on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
20170218w_nws_maya
Nathan Hatch, President of Wake Forest University, speaking at the dedication of Maya Angelou Hall.
David Rolfe/Journal
20170324w_nws_edwards
Former U.S. Congresswoman and Wake Forest University Graduate Donna Edwards shares a laugh with WFU President Nathan Hatch and the audience while speaking Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017 at the University's Broyhill Auditorium in Farrell Hall in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20170324w_nws_edwards
Donna Edwards, former U.S. congresswoman and Wake Forest University graduate, answers questions asked by WFU President Nathan Hatch before an audience Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017 at the University's Broyhill Auditorium in Farrell Hall in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem Open Monday
Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch (foreground) and Winston-Salem State chancellor Elwood Robinson watch action at the Winston-Salem Open, Monday, August 20, 2018.
Walt Unks/Journal
Conversation
Nathan Hatch, President of Wake Forest University, introduces the Call to Conversation program on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Conversation
Nathan Hatch, President of Wake Forest University, participates in the Call to Conversation program on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Conversation
Nathan Hatch, President of Wake Forest University, introduces the Call to Conversation program on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
19th Annual MLK Keynote Speech
Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson and Wake Forest University President Nathan O. Hatch share a conversation backstage during the 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Keynote Speech event Monday night, Jan. 21, 2019, at WSSU's K.R. Williams Auditorium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
WFUAD
Outgoing Wake Forest Director of Athletics Ron Wellman, from left, Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch and incoming Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie stand for a photo on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUAD
Outgoing Wake Forest Director of Athletics Ron Wellman, from left, Linda Wellman, Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch, Julie Hatch, incoming Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie and Mary Lawrence Currie stand for a photo on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUAD
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch laughs at an anecdote from outgoing Director of Athletics Ron Wellman on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUAD
Outgoing Wake Forest Director of Athletics Ron Wellman hugs Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUAD
Incoming Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie shakes hands with Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFU Anti Racism Coalition Forum
Wake Forest University president Nathan O. Hatch shares a conversation with someone following a forum held by the Wake Forest University Anti-Racism Coalition to discuss the university's response to allegations of white supremacy on campus in the university's Manchester Plaza on Monday evening, Apr. 22, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
WFUGrad
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch welcomes graduates during the 2019 commencement on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUGrad
Carla D. Hayden is awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUGrad
Wake Forest University 2019 graduate Thomas Alan Kirby shakes hand with University President Nathan Hatch after receiving his diploma on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUGrad
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch welcomes graduates during the 2019 commencement on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch, left, and Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson stand for a photo on the sidelines of Wake Forest University's home opener on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Currie
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch addresses the crowd at an unveiling ceremony for the Sutton Sports Performance Center and the Shah Basketball Complex on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
20th Annual MLK Day Keynote Speech
Wake Forest University president Nathan O. Hatch speaks during the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Keynote Speech on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at WFU's Wait Chapel in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest slavery apology
Wake Forest University president Nathan Hatch reads an apology, Thursday, February 20, 2020, for the university's past involvement and monetary benefit from salvery in its early days. The apology happened during the annual Founders' Day convocation in the university's Wait Chapel.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wake Forest slavery apology
Wake Forest University president Nathan Hatch reads an apology, Thursday, February 20, 2020, for the university's past involvement and monetary benefit from salvery in its early days. The apology happened during the annual Founders' Day convocation in the university's Wait Chapel.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow
Speakers and faculty members stand as Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch reads an apology Thursday, February 20, 2020 for the university's past involvement and monetary benefit from salvery in its early days. The apology happened during the annual Founders' Day convocation in Wait Chapel.
Walt Unks/Journal
