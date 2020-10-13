Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch to retire in June 2021

Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch announced today that he will retire at the end of the current academic year in 2021.

Hatch had intended to announce his retirement plans earlier this year, but postponed the announcement to deal with the challenges of handling the school's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With a grateful spirit for all that we have done together, I share that Julie and I intend to retire from Wake Forest University on June 30, 2021,” Hatch said in a message to the Wake Forest community. Julie Hatch is Nathan Hatch's wife.

While acknowledging there is more to be done to assure a successful conclusion to the academic year, Hatch said he and the and the university's Board of Trustees felt that now is the appropriate time to make the announcement.

“It has been the adventure of a lifetime to lead Wake Forest with you," Hatch said, in his statement. “I continue on in these next months with many of the same emotions that have driven my time at Wake Forest — excitement for what we can accomplish for our students, enthusiasm for the ways we can explore and innovate within higher education, and a strong belief in the core values that have anchored this institution, shaped our community and will see us into the future."

