Wake Forest University to open new professional studies school in Charlotte

Wake Forest University says it will open a new academic division aimed at working professionals in Charlotte.

The university announced Thursday that the School of Professional Studies will be its first new academic unit in more than 20 years. It will be led by business school dean Charles Iacovou.

In an interview Thursday, Iacovou said the new professional studies school will offer classes toward master's degrees, certificates and other credentials as well as executive education, but not undergraduate degrees. Most students will be adults with jobs who want new or better skills to change careers or move up in their current field.

Classes will be offered online, in person and in hybrid modes that combine virtual and face-to-face instruction. The new school will be based initially at the Wake Forest University Charlotte Center in Uptown Charlotte.

Iacovou said the new school plans to offer programs and other training in several areas, including finance, technology, education, healthcare leadership, clinical research and nonprofit management. Several of these programs exist at the Charlotte Center and will be folded into the new school. New programs will be added starting in late 2021 or early 2022.