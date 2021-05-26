Wake Forest University will "pause" plan to change name of Wingate Hall to May 7, 1860 Hall

Wake Forest University announced Wednesday that it will pause its process to rename Wingate Hall as May 7, 1860 Hall. The move came amid criticism from the university's Black alumni group and others over the plan to name the building after the date that the school sold at auction 16 enslaved persons.

WFU President Nathan Hatch said in a message to the Wake Forest community that university officials appreciated "those who questioned our decision and asked us to pause and reconsider the full impact of this name."

"We have heard the requests for consideration of a name that would recognize the contributions of a Black leader from the Wake Forest community," Hatch said. "We have heard particularly from some Black students, for whom Wake has felt unwelcoming, that the name, 'May 7, 1860' on a campus building would further alienate or traumatize them."

The Association of Wake Forest University Black Alumni sent a letter to Hatch, expressing its objections about renaming Wingate Hall to May 7, 1860 Hall.

The association said its leaders were excluded from the university's decision-making process and that Wake Forest officials didn't follow proper guidelines in the matter.