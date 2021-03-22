Wake Forest: We'll hold undergraduate commencement on one day

Wake Forest University said it will hold all of its undergraduate commencement events on a single day in May.
The university in a message Friday to its 2021 graduates clarified a number of commencement activities it hinted at earlier in the week. Among them:
• Commencement events for graduating seniors will be held May 16. Wake Forest had said earlier it was considering that date or the following day or perhaps both.
• Smaller ceremonies of about 250 graduates apiece are expected to start at 9 a.m. May 16. Graduates at these events will have their names read and receive their degrees. Each one will last about an hour.
• A celebration to honor all undergraduates will start at 8:30 p.m. May 16 at Truist Field, Wake Forest's football stadium. This event will last about 90 minutes and include guest speakers the university did not disclose. Wake Forest said this event will not be a traditional commencement ceremony but will be "meaningful and memorable."
Wake Forest's plan for commencement this year is a pandemic-related departure from its usual traditions. This year's commencement will be held on Sunday instead of Monday, and the university won't use Hearn Plaza on campus.
The university said in a statement that the statewide order that limits gathering sizes and the need for social distancing "do not allow us to hold an event the size of commencement anywhere other than an athletic venue with fixed seating." Even if the governor modifies this order before May 16, "advance planning for events of this size is necessary, and by making plans now, we hope to create the best possible experience for graduates and their guests."
Wake Forest said it will announce venues for the smaller ceremonies and guest speakers for the main commencement event in the coming weeks.
The university also said it might increase the ticket limit if conditions change. Wake Forest is allowing seniors to invite just two guests to the campus celebrations.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.