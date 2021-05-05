Wake Forest will have three commencement speakers: Condoleezza Rice, Pete Buttigieg and Kendall Hinton

Wake Forest University will have three keynote speakers at its commencement ceremony later this month.
Those speakers: former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Kendall Hinton, a 2019 Wake Forest graduate who plays football for the NFL's Denver Broncos.
The university announced Wednesday that all three will speak virtually at an undergraduate celebration that Wake Forest will hold at Truist Field on May 16.
The 90-minute program also will feature fireworks, a graduation cap toss and appearances by Wake Forest's gospel and choral groups and the dance team.
Outgoing President Nathan Hatch will receive an honorary degree at the event. Hatch is retiring June 30 after 16 years as Wake Forest's leader.
Undergraduates will receive their degrees at one of four hour-long ceremonies at Joel Coliseum throughout the day May 16.
The degree ceremonies and the undergraduate celebration are open only to graduates and their guests. These events will be streamed live on Wake Forest's website at commencement.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest's baccalaureate ceremony will be held virtually at 10 a.m. May 15. The Most Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church, will speak.
Wake Forest normally holds commencement on a Monday morning in May on Hearn Plaza on campus. But the university, like many others, made major changes to its graduation ceremonies this year to ensure social distancing. Other measures new for this year's commencement include limiting each graduate to two guests and requiring everyone at the graduation events to wear facemasks.
Wake Forest didn't hold its usual commencement exercises a year ago because of the pandemic. The university announced last week that it will invite the class of 2020 back to campus Sept. 17-19 for an in-person celebration.
