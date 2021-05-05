Wake Forest will have three commencement speakers: Condoleezza Rice, Pete Buttigieg and Kendall Hinton

Wake Forest University will have three keynote speakers at its commencement ceremony later this month.

Those speakers: former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Kendall Hinton, a 2019 Wake Forest graduate who plays football for the NFL's Denver Broncos.

The university announced Wednesday that all three will speak virtually at an undergraduate celebration that Wake Forest will hold at Truist Field on May 16.

The 90-minute program also will feature fireworks, a graduation cap toss and appearances by Wake Forest's gospel and choral groups and the dance team.

Outgoing President Nathan Hatch will receive an honorary degree at the event. Hatch is retiring June 30 after 16 years as Wake Forest's leader.

Undergraduates will receive their degrees at one of four hour-long ceremonies at Joel Coliseum throughout the day May 16.