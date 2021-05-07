Wake Forest will rename a campus building to address its slavery past

Wake Forest University announced Friday that it will rename a campus building as a way to address its pre-Civil War history.

The building to be renamed is Wingate Hall, which is adjacent to Wait Chapel.

Wingate Hall is named for Washington Manly Wingate, who served as president of Wake Forest College twice, from 1853 to 1862 and again from 1866 to 1879.

Wingate also owned slaves, and he was Wake Forest's president when the school sold 16 enslaved persons to start the school's first endowment.

The building's new name will be May 7, 1860 Hall. That's the date when the college sold the 16 slaves.

Wake Forest also said Friday it will establish a memorial to honor those previously excluded from the university's antebellum history.

“These actions do not address the full story of Wake Forest’s history, but are the principal way the university intends to come to terms with its antebellum heritage," President Nathan Hatch wrote in a message to the Wake Forest community Friday.