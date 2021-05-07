Wake Forest will rename a campus building to address its slavery past

Wake Forest University announced Friday that it will rename a campus building as a way to address its pre-Civil War history.
The building to be renamed is Wingate Hall, which is adjacent to Wait Chapel.
Wingate Hall is named for Washington Manly Wingate, who served as president of Wake Forest College twice, from 1853 to 1862 and again from 1866 to 1879.
Wingate also owned slaves, and he was Wake Forest's president when the school sold 16 enslaved persons to start the school's first endowment.
The building's new name will be May 7, 1860 Hall. That's the date when the college sold the 16 slaves.
Wake Forest also said Friday it will establish a memorial to honor those previously excluded from the university's antebellum history.
“These actions do not address the full story of Wake Forest’s history, but are the principal way the university intends to come to terms with its antebellum heritage," President Nathan Hatch wrote in a message to the Wake Forest community Friday.
Wait Chapel will not be renamed, Hatch said in his campus message.
The university's iconic building is named for Samuel Wait, the college's founder and first president. But Wait held white supremacist views common during the time, according to a Wake Forest biography of Wait and his wife, Sarah Merriam Wait.
Wait also owned and rented Black slaves as farm laborers and domestic workers. Wait also was chairman of the college's Board of Trustees in 1860 when Wake Forest sold slaves.
Hatch said that retaining the name of Wait Chapel — which shares a foundation with Wingate Hall — underscores the complexity of the issues the university is confronting.
"We acknowledge the inherent contradictions that summon our intellect and moral conviction," Hatch wrote. "The complexity and contradictions create a tension that invites engagement with our story and the people whose lives are remembered and honored."
