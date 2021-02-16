Wake Forest's divinity school will use its largest-ever grant to fight HIV and AIDS

The Wake Forest University School of Divinity will use its largest-ever grant to fight HIV and AIDS in the South.
The divinity school announced Tuesday that it has received a $5 million grant from biopharmeceutical company Gilead Sciences. The grant is the largest in the history of the divinity school, which was founded in 1999.
The school plans to set up a new faith-based advocacy and training center to prepare ministers and nonprofit leaders to work with communities throughout the South where there are high numbers of HIV and AIDS cases and fewer resources to help those affected by the diseases.
Those vulnerable populations where the center will focus its work include African Americans, LGBTQ individuals and rural Appalachian communities. The university said more than 400,000 people in the South are living with HIV/AIDS.
Wake Forest's Compass Initiative Faith Coordinating Center will train church leaders and support fellows in the faith-health concentration of the divinity school's master's degree program. The center also will offer grants to other organizations and hold conferences and other educational programs to reach wider audiences.
The divinity school's origins "are rooted in preparing a place for those often marginalized and left out of not only conversations, but congregations," Jonathan Lee Walton, the school's dean, said in a statement Tuesday. "This new center will help us put that mission into needed action in communities across our region.”
Shonda Jones, the divinity school's senior associate dean of strategic initiatives and integrative learning, is the principal investigator in charge of the grant, which runs through 2023.
Allison Mathews will serve as the new center's executive director. She's a former associate director at the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest Baptist Health, where she worked on issues surrounding HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.
The center is funded through the Gilead Compass Initiative, a 10-year, $100 million project launched by Gilead to fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic in nine Southern states, including North Carolina. Other organizations affiliated with this project are the public health school at Emory University in Atlanta, the social work graduate school at the University of Houston and the Southern AIDS Coalition in Birmingham, Alabama.
Gilead, based in California, has over the years developed a number of antiviral drugs to fight HIV and AIDS, hepatitis, influenza and COVID-19. Its products include Tamiflu and remdesivir, a COVID-19 drug that's sold under the brand name Veklury.