Wake Forest's divinity school will use its largest-ever grant to fight HIV and AIDS

The Wake Forest University School of Divinity will use its largest-ever grant to fight HIV and AIDS in the South.

The divinity school announced Tuesday that it has received a $5 million grant from biopharmeceutical company Gilead Sciences. The grant is the largest in the history of the divinity school, which was founded in 1999.

The school plans to set up a new faith-based advocacy and training center to prepare ministers and nonprofit leaders to work with communities throughout the South where there are high numbers of HIV and AIDS cases and fewer resources to help those affected by the diseases.

Those vulnerable populations where the center will focus its work include African Americans, LGBTQ individuals and rural Appalachian communities. The university said more than 400,000 people in the South are living with HIV/AIDS.

Wake Forest's Compass Initiative Faith Coordinating Center will train church leaders and support fellows in the faith-health concentration of the divinity school's master's degree program. The center also will offer grants to other organizations and hold conferences and other educational programs to reach wider audiences.