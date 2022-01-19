Wake Forest's vice provost heading to William & Mary

Vice Provost Kami Chavis of Wake Forest University, a criminal justice expert and professor at the WFU School of Law, has been named the Haynes professor of law at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., Wake Forest said Wednesday.

Chavis, who has worked at Wake Forest for 15 years, will serve as the founder and director of the Center for Criminal Justice Policy and Reform at William & Mary. The center will focus on issues including democratic policing, prosecutorial ethics, and law enforcement and technology.

Chavis will remain at Wake Forest until July 1, when she begins working at William & Mary, WFU said.

"I have enjoyed working at Wake Forest, unequivocally one of the best institutions in the nation," Chavis said. "During my tenure at Wake, I have had the joy of teaching alongside distinguished colleagues in the law school, developing initiatives for the criminal justice program and, as vice provost, working with other leaders across campus on important issues."

Chavis began her academic career at the Wake Forest School of Law in 2006 and was promoted to full professor in 2012. She was named as vice provost in 2020.

