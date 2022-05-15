 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walkertown Middle will get new principal next week

Bruce

Monica Bruce

 WS/FC Schools

Monica Bruce will be the new principal of Walkertown Middle School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced recently.

The current assistant principal at East Forsyth Middle School, Bruce has been with the local school district since 2004 when she began as an English as a Second Language teacher at Mineral Springs Middle School. She transferred to John F. Kennedy High School to teach Spanish and returned to Mineral Springs Middle School as the assistant principal. 

She will begin at Walkertown Middle on May 23. Bruce replaces Scott Munsie, who will be the new principal at Glenn High School.

