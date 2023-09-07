WALNUT COVE — Faced with budgetary constraints and a declining enrollment, the Stokes County Board of Education is grappling with some difficult decisions on which of its 19 schools to close.

One plan, unveiled at a meeting on Aug. 21, called for closing three elementary schools — London, Pinnacle and Lawsonville.

News that London was among the schools that may be closed cut particularly deep for Black residents of Walnut Cove.

They’ve been down this road before.

Just as they did in 1968, they’re fighting to save it, a fight that appears to have been successful. At a work session on Tuesday, the Stokes County Schools Board of Education came up with a plan to remove London from the list of schools to be closed, replacing it with Pine Hall Elementary. The plan, which also calls for closing Pinnacle and Lawsonville elementary schools, will come before the public at a hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., at South Stokes High School. It still needs a formal vote from the school board before it is enacted.

“This school has a history,” Ada Linster said of London. Upon hearing that the school board was considering closing London, she said the “county was letting us down.”

Linster is a 1966 graduate of what was then London High School, the county’s only high school for Black students from 1951 until desegregation in 1968.

Up until London was built, Black children had no school to go to beyond seventh grade.

Located in the historically Black neighborhood of London within Walnut Cove, the school has a storied history, playing a significant role in what was called “The Liberation of Walnut Cove” by writer Henry Wiencek in his 1999 book “The Hairstons: An American Family in Black and White.”

Under pressure from the federal government to desegregate its schools years after the 1954 Supreme Court ruling that school segregation based on race was unconstitutional, Stokes County school leaders came up with a plan that involved closing London School in 1968.

The students decided they wouldn’t have it.

Emboldened no doubt by the wave of peaceful protests sweeping the nation at the height of the civil rights movement and word that Martin Luther King Jr., was set to visit North Carolina in the coming weeks, many students marched down Walnut Cove’s Main Street one day in the spring of 1968 to demonstrate their love of the school and its principal, John L. Hairston, a legendary figure in the town’s history, who was at risk of losing his job.

White folks spilled out of businesses along Main Street to watch; some jeering the students.

The students had been prepped for such insults, Wiencek wrote. An advisor for the NAACP in Winston-Salem talked with the students about what to expect. During a role-playing exercise, he divided them into marchers, hecklers and spectators.

“With some difficulty he persuaded hecklers to chant racial slurs as they broke into the line of marchers, pushed a classmate and pretended to spit on him,” Wiencek wrote.

Near the conclusion of the march, one student, Vincent Withers, took his displeasure with segregation a step further. He walked through the front door of Vernon’s Grill to buy a Coke, desegregating a restaurant that had previously only served Blacks from its back door.

The act of defiance on that day is credited with keeping the school open and desegregating the town’s restaurants and movie theater.

Now an elementary school, London was once again under threat of closure.

Though not as dramatic as students marching down Main Street, a community meeting in the school’s gym that drew about 150 people last week showed that the spirit of ‘68 remains alive and well.

Former teachers and students talked about the role the school meant to them, the closeness between faculty and students and the role the school played, and still plays, as a community hub.

They braced themselves for a fight, one that appears they may have won.