WATCH: Mariachi performer gives students a taste of Mexican art form

Josie Borges, a mariachi artist from Las Vegas, came to Diggs-Latham Elementary School on Friday to teach students about the traditional folk music that is rooted in Mexican culture.

To do so, she had to reach a few hundred second- and third-graders on their level.

"Did anyone see 'Coco?'" Borges asked, a reference to the 2017 Pixar film that prominently features mariachi music.

Nearly every hand shot up in the air.

Borges, 18, plays trumpet in a mariachi band in Las Vegas. She came to Diggs-Latham in advance of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15. Borges, whose aunt, Maria Justice, is a member of the Hispanic League, will also appear at the league's 30th annual Fiesta, which will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St.

Borges' appearance at the school was the first large-group assembly since before COVID, according to Amanda Gordon, the school's magnet coordinator. Diggs-Latham is an arts magnet school with a student population that is 43% Hispanic.

Borges became enamored with mariachi while in middle school. As it happens, mariachi is popular in Las Vegas, and several schools have their own mariachi bands.

Borges said she is on a mission to share her love of the music with others.

"It's kind of dying out, and it's a part of our Hispanic culture, so to spread and share that kind of music around, it's something we've taken to heart," said Borges, whose father is from the state of Yucatan and can trace his lineage to the Mayans.

Justice said she hopes that the Hispanic children in the audience recognize their culture in her niece's performance.

"I like to think that it's a good thing for them to say, 'Yeah, this is me,'" Justice said. "We don't want children to forget their roots. We want children to be proud."

Rick Sigler, now in his seventh year as a music teacher at Diggs-Latham, also saw the value in introducing mariachi to students, many of whom are of Mexican descent.

"Any exposure to other styles of music they're not used to will make a difference in their world view," he said.

He was particularly excited that Borges plays trumpet, an instrument that students at the school will be introduced to in music classes in fourth and fifth grades.

Dressed in an embroidered skirt and jacket, Borges talked to students about the music's origins in the Mexican state of Jalisco. A five- to eight-person ensemble, comprised of guitars, trumpets and violins, plays songs centered around themes of joy, struggle and celebration in a traditional mariachi band, Borges told the kids.

Borges sang a few songs and danced a bit.

"We like to share the blessing of our music around even if it's to people who are not part of our culture," she said. "The music is for everybody."