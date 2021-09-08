WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor student body president: 'We're going to get through this together'

Support Local Journalism
Parents waited for hours in a hot parking lot to be reunited with their children. The reunions were made more difficult because the suspect was on the loose and reported to be in the area.
Classes are canceled on Friday for Mount Tabor High School students. With the Labor Day weekend, students and staff will get an extra day to help heal from Wednesday's shooting death on campus.
Authorities won't say whether suspect has been charged in fatal shooting.
A high-quality practice field at Reynolds High School could be used by 14 teams that now spread across the county and in Hanes Park to practice. The school board will soon consider whether to pay for this and other athletics improvements.
The school district reported its cases after one week of school. Some of the highest cases are in high schools.
The new school year for 54,000 students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools begins on Monday. Students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors.
There’s never going to be an easy time to become president of a private university with a major academic, athletics, research and — increasing…
The district was among the last in the state to require masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine of Washington, D.C., filed a complaint Thursday asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to…
