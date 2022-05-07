'We are counting on you' — UNC School of the Arts and Salem College hold commencement events

Chancellor Brian Cole of UNC School of the Arts told 274 graduating students Saturday that they earned their degrees in a time when the United States and the world need their skills as artists.

“We are counting on you — each of you here today,” Cole said. “You are here today because you felt a powerful connection to the arts, to storytelling, to wonder (and) to expression.”

The graduates may not have realized when they enrolled at UNCSA, but they know now that their work is important to them and to society, Cole said. Arts and artists are crucial to human civilization, the chancellor said.

Cole delivered his closing remarks after the university officials awarded master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certificates to the students in fields such as design and production, filmmaking, music, dance and drama.

The arts conservatory held its 56th commencement at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. More than 1,220 people, mostly parents, siblings and friends of the graduating students attended the event.

“Few things in history have moved cultures forward like artists have,” Cole said. “The essence of what you do as artists is being immersed in the world and being engaged in the people around you.”

“The works you create are destined to stay with audiences long after they consumed them,” Cole said. “You have achieved so much, and we are so incredibly proud of you for what you have done, what you have persevered through, and what you will do in the years to come.”

UNCSA’s commencement followed Salem College’s graduation earlier Saturday at the May Dell amphitheater on campus. More than 120 students received bachelor’s and master’s degrees as about 1,200 people watched that event.

Inside the Benton Convention Center, Elizabeth Sobol, a UNCSA alumna, delivered the commencement address to the graduates.

As a junior at the school, “I had come to the terrible realization that I did not have what it takes to be a great pianist,” Sobol said. “And I knew that I didn’t want to be a mediocre one.”

A native of Kannapolis, Sobol received her bachelor’s degree in music with a concentration in piano performance, according to her biography.

Sobol told the graduates that she focused on a career of managing artists. Sobol eventually landed an internship at a startup management company in New York City, she said.

That company was bought by IMG, a global leader in sports, entertainment, media and fashion, Sobol said. She worked her way up through the company to become the managing director of IMG Artists in North and South America.

In that role, Sobol represented performers such as Joshua Bell, Itzhak Perlman, Bill T. Jones and Renee Fleming, she said.

After spending nearly 30 years with IMG, Sobol was recruited to become the president of Universal Music Classics in New York City, she said.

In October 2016, Sobol was hired as the president and chief executive officer at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in a 2,400-acre New York State park, she said.

That job combines her love of nature and the arts, Sobol said.

During the COVID pandemic, Sobol recommitted her organization to art, artists, community and diversity, she said.

“Our shared and fundamental humanity is far, far greater that the fleeting illusion of our differences,” Sobol said. “This is the world that you inhabit going forward.”

Before the graduation ceremony, Marina Zurita, a senior, said that her mother, Regina Mauricio da Rocha, discovered the UNC School of Arts through doing research and helped Zurita apply to the school.

Zurita, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, said she left home at age 18 to attend UNCSA. Zurita received a bachelor’s degree in drama with a concentration in directing.

She developed the project, “Mother’s Tongue,” which documents the work of Brazilian garbage collectors who sell recyclable materials.

“I was very happy to come here,” Zurita said of UNCSA. “Without my mom, I wouldn’t be here.”

Jenna Cusack, UNCSA’s student body president, received a bachelor’s degree in filmmaking with a concentration in producing from the school.

“I’ve been very lucky,” said Cusack, native of Olympia, Wash. “My mom has supported me.”

Her mother, Rachel Burke, said her daughter demonstrated her talent as an artist at an early age.

“I’m extremely proud of her,” Burke said. “She’s been telling stories all of her life.”

At Salem College, Paula Sladky, 76, of Winston-Salem received a bachelor’s degree in teaching, schools and society. Sladky worked as a teaching assistant for many years, including spending time at The Children’s Center in Winston-Salem, Salem College said in a statement.

After Sladky retired, she decided she wanted to complete her work on her bachelor’s degree and enrolled at Salem College, the school said.

Salem officials awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters to Margaret Vardell Sandresky, 101-year-old retired Salem faculty member. Sandresky graduated in May 1942 with a bachelor’s degree in music with a concentration in organ music, Salem College said.

As Salem College President Summer McGee presented Sandresky with the honorary degree, Sandresky said she graduated 80 years ago to the day at Salem College.

“Greetings from the class of 1942,” she said to the crowd.

Dr. Pamela Oliver, the executive vice president and the president of the Novant Health WomanCare, delivered the commencement address.

Oliver talked about her life and education “to inspire you to reframe your ideas of success and your own personal happiness and your snapshot to success.”

A native of Rocky Mount, Oliver helped out on her grandparents’ farm each summer, she said.

“We were tending tobacco, picking cucumbers and harvesting corn each summer in the hot heat of those fields,” Oliver said. “I will admit to you that I did not appreciate it at the time. I was just hot and tired.”

Oliver said she decided to become a doctor after she observed the medical care that her ailing father received.

Oliver told the graduates she wanted to have an impact on people’s lives and she loved science.

“I can study all day for years in an air-conditioned library if it keeps me out of those hot fields,” Oliver said. “I knew what I needed to do.”

Oliver encouraged the graduating students to find balance in their professional and personal lives.

“At this point in your journey, it’s important to know that life can be messy and complicated,” Oliver said.

In her remarks, President Summer McGee of Salem College told the graduates they were participating in a historic event. The class of 2022 was graduating in Salem’s 250th year, McGee said.

The graduating students overcame challenges and obstacles in their educational journeys with their intelligence and integrity, McGee said.

“I am confident that Salem has prepared you well to continue your journey beyond the comforts of our campus and to take advantage of what lies ahead of you ... to enact transformation and to embrace leadership opportunities,” McGee said.

After the graduation ceremony, Emily McManus of East Longmeadow, Mass., stood next to her mother, Karyn McManus outside the school’s student center.

Emily McManus, who received a bachelor’s degree in dance and movement, said she often called her mother when she needed help on an assignment or for someone to talk to.

Karyn McManus said she and her husband are thrilled that their daughter graduated from Salem College.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years,” Karyn McManus said.

Christa Gibbs of Kernersville received a bachelor’s degree in criminal studies from Salem College. Gibbs said she has a job as a youth behavioral specialist at a juvenile center in Charlotte.

Gibbs said she had a great education at Salem College, and she was motivated to get her degree by her two daughters and her fiancé.

“My professors were phenomenal,” Gibbs said. “I had a child while I was in college, and they were flexible with that.”

