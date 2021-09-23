'We are not sitting back': With four guns confiscated on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools campuses this year, the superintendent talks about improving security

Thursday's press conference with McManus was an attempt to reassure the school district that its leaders are taking measures to improve safety and send a message that 99% of its 53,000 students are doing the right thing, are safe and want to be in school.

"I thought it was important that we make a statement, that we are not sitting back, that we take guns on our campus very seriously and that we take any type of violence on our campus seriously," McManus said.

On Thursday, a deputy who is assigned as a school resource officer at Mount Tabor received an anonymous tip about a student with a weapon, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus, the sheriff's office said.

McManus said students who bring firearms to a school campus are suspended for 365 days and are transferred to alternative schools.

In addition to the four firearms, three BB guns have been found on students at Paisley Middle School, McManus said.

The school district is likely to soon hire a security consultant to review plans, make assessments and recommend changes, she said. The school board will need to approve such a hire, which could happen as soon as two or three weeks.