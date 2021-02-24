'We want to be the cutting edge': Salem College makes dramatic pivot to preparing all of its graduates to be leaders in health fieldss

The new health sciences major is designed to prepare students for graduate school programs such as medicine, nursing, public health and physical therapy. The new health humanities major will steer students to post-graduate study or jobs in public policy, education, law, advocacy, communications and related areas.

And the new health advocacy and humanitarian systems major will focus on topics with individual, community and global impacts, such as racial equity in health care and community health disparities. Salem graduates with this degree could go into policy or advocacy work or graduate school in law or medicine.

The college plans to add more than a dozen new health-related courses this fall. Seminars, internships and service-learning programs required of all Salem students will be retooled to give them a health focus. Salem will bring in more visiting faculty and speakers to address health and health care topics.

Salem could phase out some majors as it puts its new curriculum in place over the next several years, but Henking declined to say Wednesday which majors or how many. In future years, she added, the college likely will add additional majors that focus broadly on health. Many of those decisions will be up to Salem's faculty, whom Henking praised for their "terrific" work in developing this new academic model.