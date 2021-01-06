'We're Ready,' interim superintendent says about the return of thousands of students and teachers to Winston-Salem/Forsyth classrooms

The school board took no action at Tuesday's meeting, paving the way for the reopening plan to resume after a pause of nearly two months.

"We're ready," Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus said at the end of her update. "Are we going to have no issues? No. Are we going to have no spread? No. Are we going to do everything in our power to make sure staff and students are safe and have what they need? Yes. We're going to be responsive."

The return of several thousand students and teachers comes at a time when teachers will soon be in the queue for vaccinations. Although a timeline has not been established, teachers 50 and over, along with other essential workers, are scheduled to be vaccinated after adults 75 and older, the group that is now scheduling its vaccinations.

Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said she hoped that the board would look at the growing number of cases in Forsyth County, which recorded 222 new cases on Wednesday, pushing its overall total to 21,913.

"I just felt like there should be an ease back in," Young said Wednesday. "I'm in shock a little bit. I know this is what they said they were going to do, but I'm so concerned about our numbers right now and adults going back in the building. Everybody did not do the right thing when they were on break."