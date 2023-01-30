West Forsyth teacher gets award from Gov. Roy Cooper

West Forsyth High School teacher Debra Troxell is one of five recipients of the Governor's Educator Discovery Award, Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced Monday.

The award is a stipend of up to $1,000 given to Pre-K-12 traditional public and public charter school teachers to pursue a professional development experience of their choosing, according to a news release.

Troxell, a social studies teacher at West Forsyth, attended the National Council for Geographic Education Conference in Minneapolis in October. At the conference, she was able to attend sessions sponsored by Esri on GIS technology, which is software used to create maps and display geographic data.

This knowledge will allow Troxell to create interactive lessons using the same technology that professionals use for her AP Human Geography students, the news release said.

Troxell and other teachers submitted a proposal with details about their teaching experience, the professional development activity they wish to pursue, and how it would enhance their efforts to create work-based learning activities for their students. These applications then go through a review process and are narrowed down to the winners.

This was the ninth cycle of teachers to receive the award since it started in 2019.

Other teachers to win are Julia Little of Westover High School in Cumberland County; Kerissa Armstead of Franklin County Early College High School in Franklin County; Alicia Moss of Alexander Middle School in Mecklenburg County; and Jessie Francese of Exploris Middle School in Wake County.