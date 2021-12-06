Who's running for school board in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? What we know so far.

Alex Bohannon, who was appointed to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education to fill an unexpired term, has filed to run in the 2022 election.

Bohannon is a Democrat who represents District 1, a zone that covers the city's urban core.

Bohannon joins current board members Leah Crowley, Lida Calvert-Hayes and Deanna Kaplan in the 2022 race.

Candidate filing began Monday and continues until Dec. 17. The primary is March 8.

All nine of the school board seats will be open in 2022.

Dana Caudill Jones, Elisabeth Motsinger and Marilyn Parker said last week that they will not run.

The Winston-Salem City Council recently made a policy change that allows Bohannon, a city employee, to hold office without taking an unpaid leave of absence.

Two Democrats filed for one of three at-large seats. They are Richard Watts Jr., of Pfafftown, who is a former principal of Winston-Salem Prep, and Sabrina Coone-Godfrey of Winston-Salem.