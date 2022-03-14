Wick Barrow, the voice of the East Forsyth Eagles, dies at 88

As the longtime public-address announcer for East Forsyth High School football, Richard "Wick" Barrow asked people to stand for the national anthem, introduced players and reminded students in the stands to make arrangements for a ride home at the start of every fourth quarter.

And occasionally, from his perch in the press box, he'd offer his two cents to Coach Todd Willert down on the field.

"Every once in awhile, I'd hear him say, 'I'm not sure why we ran that,'" Willert recalled with a laugh. "He was a homer, but he'd let you know if he didn't agree with what Coach Willert was doing."

A fixture at East Forsyth for more than 40 years, Barrow died Saturday. He was 88.

Besides football, Barrow also served as the announcer for baseball and basketball games.

His original intent was to step away from the microphone after his grandson, Dylan, graduated from East Forsyth. That was 2008.

"And then he kept going," said Barrow's granddaughter Amanda Frederico, an English teacher at East Forsyth. "In his head, I think what he wanted to do was keep going until he was 90."