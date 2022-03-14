Wick Barrow, the voice of the East Forsyth Eagles, dies at 88

As the longtime public-address announcer for East Forsyth High School football, Richard "Wick" Barrow asked people to stand for the national anthem, introduced players and reminded students in the stands to make arrangements for a ride home at the start of every fourth quarter.
And occasionally, from his perch in the press box, he'd offer his two cents to Coach Todd Willert down on the field.
"Every once in awhile, I'd hear him say, 'I'm not sure why we ran that,'" Willert recalled with a laugh. "He was a homer, but he'd let you know if he didn't agree with what Coach Willert was doing."
A fixture at East Forsyth for more than 40 years, Barrow died Saturday. He was 88.
Besides football, Barrow also served as the announcer for baseball and basketball games.
His original intent was to step away from the microphone after his grandson, Dylan, graduated from East Forsyth. That was 2008.
"And then he kept going," said Barrow's granddaughter Amanda Frederico, an English teacher at East Forsyth. "In his head, I think what he wanted to do was keep going until he was 90."
Born and raised in Kernersville, Barrow started announcing at the annual Oak Ridge Easter Horse Show. One evening, he stepped behind the microphone at an East Forsyth football game and never relinquished the role.
"He had one of those made-for-the-microphone voices," Frederico said.
Barrow retired as a supervisor at Western Electric, which later became AT&T Network Systems.
Calling games was a side job that brought him a lot of joy, his granddaughter said.
"He loved it," Frederico said. "He loved watching sports, the social aspect of it. When he wasn't calling sports, he was watching sports."
His knowledge and passion for sports might explain why he occasional offered his unsolicited opinion over the public address system, typically a no-no for announcers.
"I was talking to some of the players — I have some of them in my class — and they were saying that he liked to roast the other team sometimes," Frederico said. "He was good at trying to be impartial, but it was never perfect."
Athletics director Allen Plaster said he appreciated Barrow's commitment.
"You never had to worry who would announce games. If I forgot to call him, he would call me. He'd find someone to announce if he was under the weather," Plaster said. "He was a staple of East Forsyth."
Barrow was inducted into the East Forsyth Hall of Fame in 2013 for outstanding service to the school.
Willert, who will enter his 20th year as coach of the Eagles next fall, said he can't imagine not hearing Barrow's voice echo onto the field.
"I have this pregame thing where I go to the press box and say hi to everyone who works there, and that first home game, Aug. 19 against Northwest Guilford, is probably going to be a little tough when I go in there and don't see him," Willert said. "I don't think you can replace Wick."
336-727-7420