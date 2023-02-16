Stephanie Sanders is the new principal of Wiley Middle School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday.

Most recently the principal at Morgan Elementary School in Clemmons, Sanders replaces Lisa Bodenheimer, who is retiring. Sanders will start at Wiley in March.

She began her career with WS/FCS in 2003 as a teacher and then instructional coach at South Fork Elementary. She was an exceptional children’s instructional coach for the district from 2010 to 2013.

After four years out of education, she returned to the school district in 2016 as assistant principal at Mineral Springs Elementary. She started at Morgan in 2020.