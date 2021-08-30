Wilkes County Schools mandate masking for 30 days

Wilkes County Schools will mandate masking for students and staff beginning Tuesday for 30 days.

The school board voted 3-2 in an emergency meeting on Monday to reverse its masking policy from optional to mandatory.

Stokes County Schools is the last school district in the area with optional masking.

School districts in Yadkin, Davie and Davidson counties have switched from optional to mandatory masking over the last few weeks.

Superintendent Mark Byrd called for the community to remain supportive of one another before the meeting.

He also addressed misinformation.

“My fear is misinformation at the local level is going to put someone in harm’s way,” Byrd said. “If you haven’t heard it from Wilkes County Schools, it may not be accurate.”

Of the state’s 115 public school districts, 98 are mandating masks for students and staff while indoors.

