Home flipping in the Winston-Salem metro area reached a record 1,528 sales during 2022, national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported Thursday.

Flipped homes are those purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months. The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Flipped homes in the Winston-Salem area represented 12.6% of all home sales during the year.

The total represented a 36.5% jump from a year ago. The record had been 1,203 in 2021.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $70,750, representing a $163,500 purchase price and a $234,250 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $67,310.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,518, and the median year the residence was built was 1984.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.

It took an average of 151 days to complete the flipping of a home sold during 2022, compared with 145 days a year ago.

About 70% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 30% borrowed money. About 41% were sold to cash buyers, while 7.7% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 1,511 flipped homes sold in 2022, up 11.1% over the year. Those sales made up 11.1% of the home sale market.

The record annual flipping count is 2,025 in 2014 for the three-county metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.

Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $58,250, representing a $158,750 purchase price and a $217,000 flipped price.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,395, and the median year the residence was built was 1992.

The average time it took to flip a home was 144 days in 2022, down from 140 days a year ago.

About 70% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 30% borrowed money. About 43% were sold to cash buyers, while 6.6% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

“Last year, home flippers throughout the U.S. experienced another tough period as returns took yet another hit," said Rob Barber, chief executive at Attom. "For the second straight year, more investors were flipping, but found no simple path to quick profits.

“Indeed, returns are now at the point where they could easily be wiped out by the carrying costs during the renovation and repair process, which usually accounts for 20% to 33% percent of the resale price."

Barber cautioned that 2023 "will reveal more about whether investors decide to find different ways to profit from home-flipping, or take a step back and wait for conditions to get better.”

The other North Carolina metro areas had a similar cooling in flipped homes sold, typically with a higher average sale price for a larger average home.

Other N.C. metros

The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had 7,221 flipped homes sold in 2022, up 31.1% from a year ago. Those sales made up 13.8% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $46,000, representing a $290,000 purchase price and a $336,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,604.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 144 days, compared with 127 days a year ago.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had 988 flipped homes sold, up 37.5% from a year ago. Those sales made up 10.8% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $55,000, representing a $301,000 purchase price and a $356,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,531.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 147 days, up from 130 days a year ago.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 2,743 flipped homes sold, up 22.8% from a year ago. Those sales made up 10.5% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $42,000, representing a $333,000 purchase price and a $375,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,681.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 145 days, up from 130 days a year ago.