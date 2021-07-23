Winston-Salem council member to schools: Give us Hanes-Lowrance

Since Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools vacated Hanes-Lowrance middle schools in 2015 over concerns of contaminated groundwater, the 21-acre property on Indiana Avenue has been mostly empty.
Winston-Salem City Councilwoman Barbara Burke has an idea for the school district — give it to the city.
“We would like for the school to be repurposed and turned into a one-stop transformational, transitional community center,” Burke said at a press conference on Friday. “By gifting Hanes-Lowrance, the school district would be helping the families of their students to increase their skills and employment opportunity.”
Burke is a former member of the school board, resigning her position in December after winning a seat on the city council representing the northeast ward, home to Hanes-Lowrance.
The proposed center would offer a slew of services, including medical care, temporary housing and job training as well as small-business space. Several leaders in the Black community including Al Jabbar, president of the NAACP, activist Larry Little, Mayor pro tem D.D. Adams and Forsyth County Commissioner Fleming El-Amin joined Burke at the press conference on the steps of City Hall.
Though she didn’t have an estimate on how much the project would cost, Burke said renovations to the site could be paid for with some of the $55 million the city is getting from the American Rescue Plan. Lowrance in particular would need significant repairs. The 60-year old building was dilapidated and due to be replaced before it was closed.
“There is so much that is possible for the community at this site,” Adams said. “If we don’t ask, we don’t get. When we ask, let’s expect to get.”
The school district, as recently as May, wanted to turn the property into its new maintenance facility and garage, where it would house and maintain vehicles including buses. The school district has to leave its current maintenance home on Lansing Drive, which is county-owned property that is being sold to TW Garner Food Co., maker of Texas Pete sauces.
In addition to building a new garage, the school district planned to turn some of the old schools into a community center with a teaching kitchen where employees in the nutrition department would teaching cooking skills, assistant superintendent of operations Darrell Walker told the school board in May. The community could also have access to the auditorium for performances or drama classes, he said.
“It would not just be a maintenance facility,” Walker said at the time.
To make those plans happen, the school district needs the property rezoned to an industrial use, a multistep process that would involve going before city-county planning board and, eventually, the Winston-Salem City Council. As a member of the council, Burke said on Friday that she would not vote in favor of a project that would change the rezoning to industrial.
“My constituents have made it clear that they do not want a bus garage/maintenance facility in their community,” she said.
Because the proposed school project would be in Burke’s ward, her fellow city council members would likely vote in step with her.
The school district has submitted a site plan to the county for a maintenance facility, but it has not formally started the rezoning process, according to Aaron King, the director of planning for the city and county.
“They have not moved forward on anything,” King said.
Walker told the school board in a work session in May that if the Hanes-Lowrance site is unavailable the school district would need to find a new site within two years. Building a new facility could cost Forsyth County around $15 million, he said.
El-Amin said after Friday’s press conference that the county is working with the school district on alternatives to a new facility, including sharing the county’s maintenance facility on Liberty Street.
He said parking the district’s buses on the old Hanes-Lowrance property would be an “eyesore” for the community.
Burke said said she has spoken with some school board members about the project and hopes to meet with Superintendent Tricia McManus next week.
The school board is scheduled to discuss possible options for the Hanes-Lowrance site in August, according to a statement from the school district.
“WS/FCS staff is expected to make recommendations for the Board to consider during the first Building and Grounds Committee work session of the year which is scheduled for Aug. 10. Depending upon the outcome of the Building and Grounds Committee meeting, the full Board will likely discuss the options at its first official meeting on Aug. 24,” the statement read.
Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the school board, said she has talked with Burke, and is open to learning more about the project, but the school board must also consider the needs of the district.
“We have to assess what we need before we can commit to anything,” she said. “I’m hopeful these conversations can lead to more conversations and more possibilities.”
The school district is somewhat hampered by what it can do with the property, which has a tax value of $18 million, according to Walker.
In 2015, prompted by public outcry, the school board voted to close both schools after learning that a toxic plume beneath the schools was producing potentially hazardous vapors. Tests indicated that those did not enter the school buildings in significant levels.
Hanes students were moved to the former Hill Middle School and Smith Farm while Lowrance students were moved to Atkins. Lowrance students are now in a new building next to Paisley Middle School.
Fueled mostly by Hanes’ parents, the public outcry was so great that it is unlikely that the district would ever put students back in the buildings.
Burke opened her press conference Friday reading environmental reports from 2015 indicating the air quality was safe inside the buildings.
Referring to the site’s contaminated groundwater, Arnita Miles, a community activist, interrupted Burke. “I have no problems with your proposal but this land must be safe for all our people. Before anyone steps foot on that land, it must be safe.”
