New city-run programs being introduced in some Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will provide students with a new haircut and the chance to work out on a punching bag or talk weekly with a mentor.

The school board recently approved an agreement with the city of Winston-Salem, which will manage the programs and cover the costs with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"The programs will help combat the impact of COVID-19," Ronda Mays, the school district's director of parent engagement, told the school board. "As we know with COVID-19, there was a lot of isolation and our students were not together in our schools. We've got to back to figuring out how to work together in our schools and solve problems."

Bryce Sherman, the city's youth violence prevention manager, came up with the idea for the programs after spending time in the schools. The city created Sherman's position in November, 2021, using COVID-relief dollars.

Sherman knows the city and the schools well. He was a two-sport star athlete at Carver High School before helping lead the Winston-Salem State University football team to the national championship game in 2013.

He has worked in the city's recreation and parks department since graduating from WSSU, including a stint as the supervisor at the Sims Recreation Center.

"It's new to me," Sherman said about the pivot into youth violence prevention. "But it's a need. The main goal is to prevent youth violence. A lot of kids, they just don't have a lot of resources, and when you lack resources, you get into other things. You try to talk to them, mentor them and show them, 'Hey, there are other routes than what you see.'"

After talking with community and school leaders, Sherman conceived of three new programs. Chop It Up is a mentoring program that will take Sherman and other city employees into chosen schools once a week to talk with students about issues in their lives. Principals at the schools will chose eight to 10 students to participate in the mentoring sessions.

"We'll be the big brother that they need," Sherman said. "The administration knows which kids need what. We want to work with the kids who need that."

Chop It Up is currently being offered in three middle schools — Smith Farm, Mineral Springs and Flat Rock, Sherman said.

Another program, Stay Fresh, will offer free haircuts and nail care to students whose parents may not be able to afford such services.

Sherman said the idea came to him after visiting schools and talking with teachers.

"I go into schools all the time, and I know kids need haircuts. The price of haircuts has increased drastically over the years, and I know a lot of parents can't afford it. Kids are forced to grow their hair out," Sherman said.

Teachers have told Sherman that some students are so self-conscious about their hair that they choose to wear hoodies all day.

"I was thinking that this could maybe build self-confidence," Sherman said. "When you look good, you feel good."

Mays agreed.

"Hygiene and appearance is just so important to young people," she said. "It can help them have more pride and appreciation for themselves."

Sherman is currently looking for barbers to volunteer to go to three schools — Winston-Salem Prep and Carver high schools and Philo-Hill Middle. The city will provide transportation to the schools and clippers.

Sherman tested the program several weeks ago and had about six students get haircuts at Prep and 37 at Carver.

The third program is an after-school boxing program that will teach kids discipline and how to control their anger. The kids will learn the basics of boxing from a local trainer. It will not involve sparring or competition. Instead, the students will work out on punching bags brought to the schools.

"It's to learn self-discipline and techniques and a way to get out some frustration that may be harmful to yourself and others," Mays said. "When people box, you have to be thinking."

Kids who have a 90% attendance rate after eight weeks will get a free membership to the boxing gym at the Minnie Lee Davis Harris Recreation Center on 14th Street.

The program is slated to begin at Paisley Middle School.

The city needed the school board's permission to launch the programs, which was granted earlier this month. The city has earmarked $450,000 in COVID-relief dollars to address youth violence through programs such as the three being launched in schools.

Mays said the programs are being directed at schools with some of the highest needs.