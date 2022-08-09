Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board sets Chris Paul Court vote for Aug. 23

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will vote Aug. 23 on whether to name the basketball court at West Forsyth High School Chris Paul Court in honor of its most famous alumnus.

The public is invited to offer their thoughts on the court's proposed new name at a public hearing at the same meeting. The public hearing will precede the vote.

If the school board votes to name the court after Paul, a 2003 graduate of West Forsyth now with the Phoenix Suns, a ceremony will be held on Sept. 1 at the school with Paul in attendance, according to Darrell Walker, the chief of planning and construction for the school district.

"The real event will be Chris talking to students at West Forsyth," Walker said. "I think he leaves the next day to go to Phoenix."

Paul, 37, is a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and sure bet to make the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The school board's policy committee approved the public hearing at its meeting Tuesday. A public hearing is required when school property is named after an individual.

West Forsyth Principal Kevin Spainhour submitted a naming application to have the court named after Paul.

The Paul family, Spainhour wrote, has been deeply involved in the community and the school district. “While Chris Paul’s legacy at West extends beyond just athletics, naming the basketball court in his honor encapsulates the connection between school, community and a shared commitment to excellence," he wrote.

Board member Malishai Woodbury noted that the Chris Paul Family Foundation recently paid for several girls in the school district to attend a leadership summit in Los Angeles.

Chris Paul Court has the backing of his former coach at West Forsyth, David Laton.

"He's brought a tremendous amount of positive publicity not just for West Forsyth but for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools," Laton said Monday evening. "Lord knows we've named enough things after administrators that had very little to do with athletics. He definitely deserves it. No doubt about it at all."