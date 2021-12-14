Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board votes to extend mask mandate

Masks will continue to be mandatory inside Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for another month, the school board decided Tuesday.
With a 9.1% positivity rate and a case rate of 33 per 100,000 people, the county’s transmission rate remains at a high level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was reason enough for the school district to recommend the masks stay on until the next vote in January.
In August, the General Assembly passed a law that requires school boards to vote on masking once a month for the entire school year. Gov. Roy Cooper has not issued a statewide mask mandate for schools, opting to let local school boards make the decision.
The recommendation from district officials to the school board has been consistent since the start of the year – keep staff and students masked. An exception was made for athletes and students in the performing arts. While performing or competing indoors, those students can take off their masks.
The number of positive cases among athletes and performing artists has been minimal since that new policy came into effect at the end of November.
In videotaped remarks to the board, Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease doctor at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said the number of cases remains “uncomfortably high.”
He predicted that the latest variant, Omicron, will be the dominant variant by the end of January.
“It’s incredibly transmissive,” he said. “We’re going to have to keep a very close eye on that.”
Ohl predicted that the mask mandate will end at some point this school year.
“Right now, it’s just finding the time where we can do that,” he said.
Keeping students masked ensures that they can stay out of quarantine. Guidance by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, says that kids who are properly masked and asymptomatic don’t have to quarantine if they have come into close contact with a positive case. Students who are unmasked may have to quarantine up to 10 days.
Davie County Schools school board lifted its mask mandate in November. Last week, five schools had to reinstate the mask mandate because more than 5% of the student body was in quarantine.
At South Davie Middle, for example, there were six positive cases, resulting in 12% of its student body in quarantine.
Davie County Schools will assess whether to continue with the mask mandate for those schools on Friday.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus, said Tuesday that changes to the policy would like result in more quarantines.
“Our goal is not to wear these masks all year,” she said.
The school board is considering writing a letter or drafting a resolution asking for the state health department to update some of its guidelines. In many cases, quarantined students never get sick and may miss up to 10 days of school.
The school district hopes to begin a pilot testing program at a few schools when students return from winter break on Jan. 5. The tests would be given to students with such symptoms as a cough or fever. Tests would require parental consent. The county’s public health department has said it will oversee the testing program, however, it has had trouble finding the staff to go into schools.
Winter break begins Dec. 22.
