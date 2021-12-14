Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board votes to extend mask mandate

He predicted that the latest variant, Omicron, will be the dominant variant by the end of January.

“It’s incredibly transmissive,” he said. “We’re going to have to keep a very close eye on that.”

Ohl predicted that the mask mandate will end at some point this school year.

“Right now, it’s just finding the time where we can do that,” he said.

Keeping students masked ensures that they can stay out of quarantine. Guidance by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, says that kids who are properly masked and asymptomatic don’t have to quarantine if they have come into close contact with a positive case. Students who are unmasked may have to quarantine up to 10 days.

Davie County Schools school board lifted its mask mandate in November. Last week, five schools had to reinstate the mask mandate because more than 5% of the student body was in quarantine.

At South Davie Middle, for example, there were six positive cases, resulting in 12% of its student body in quarantine.

Davie County Schools will assess whether to continue with the mask mandate for those schools on Friday.