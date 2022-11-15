 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools commits to sustainability plan

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved a resolution on Tuesday committing the district to an environmental sustainability plan that will cut across several areas including curriculum, buildings and grounds and waste management.

The resolution calls for the school district to focus on three areas — sustainable grounds and learning landscapes; recycling compost and waste; and cleaner energy and smaller carbon footprint.

It also means that the school district is playing a role in Forsyth County’s goal of having 100% renewable energy in county operations by 2050.

Some possible areas of action including exploring opportunities for electric vehicles and solar panels, establishing energy dashboards for each school, expanding composting to five new schools next year and conducting energy audits for each school. In addition, future buildings will be planned with environmental sustainability at the forefront.

