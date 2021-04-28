Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools could open two weeks earlier under state bill, patient visitation bills advance in legislature

Invest in local journalism. Visit Journalnow.com/suscribe.

State House bills cleared the House on Wednesday that would allow school districts in six Triad counties to begin their school year one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.

That includes House Bill 111, which would allow Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to open as early as Aug. 11.

However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WS/FCS has said it would not move up the start date of Aug. 23 for the 2021-22 school year.

WS/FCS has said that "an earlier start time would allow semesters to end before the winter break, so it may be very beneficial.”

All school calendar flexibility bills are opposed by several tourism advocacy groups.

Meanwhile, a State Senate healthcare bill that affects hospital patients and long-term care residents cleared the first of two committee steps Wednesday.

Senate Bill 191, titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act,” was recommended by the Health Care committee to the Rules and Operations committee. Among its primary sponsors is Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.