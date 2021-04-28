Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools could open two weeks earlier under state bill, patient visitation bills advance in legislature

State House bills cleared the House on Wednesday that would allow school districts in six Triad counties to begin their school year one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.
That includes House Bill 111, which would allow Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to open as early as Aug. 11.
However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WS/FCS has said it would not move up the start date of Aug. 23 for the 2021-22 school year.
WS/FCS has said that "an earlier start time would allow semesters to end before the winter break, so it may be very beneficial.”
All school calendar flexibility bills are opposed by several tourism advocacy groups.
Meanwhile, a State Senate healthcare bill that affects hospital patients and long-term care residents cleared the first of two committee steps Wednesday.
Senate Bill 191, titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act,” was recommended by the Health Care committee to the Rules and Operations committee. Among its primary sponsors is Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.
SB191 would secure a patient’s right to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill affects hospitals, nursing homes, Hospice care, residential treatment facilities and other long-term care facilities.
School calendar bills
State legislators have submitted a slew of 26 school calendar flexibility bills.
Also headed to the House floor are: House Bill 92, which would allow Davie, Davidson and Iredell county schools to open as early as Aug. 10; and House Bill 129, which would allow Rockingham, Stokes and Surry county schools to open on the same date as a local community college.
House Bill 376 cleared the House by a 114-1 vote on April 22. It would provide school districts statewide with the option of starting their school year on the Monday closest to Aug. 19, rather than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
As a statewide bill, HB376 can be vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Lambeth has said he is not optimistic about the chances of any school calendar-flexibility bill because of expected opposition in the Senate.
The reality check is that in the 16 years since the law was passed, there have been more than 270 local and public-school calendar bills introduced. None has cleared the legislature.
HB376 has not been addressed since being sent to the Senate on April 23.
Senate Bill 191
The latest version of Senate Bill 191 has been broadened to apply the same patient’s rights protections to most long-term care facilities, Hospice facilities and certain residential treatment facilities.
Krawiec said that non-COVID-19 patients, bill sponsors said, are being adversely affected by the visitor restriction as well.
“There are a multitude of cases where residents are still not allowed to have visitors,” Krawiec said. “It should never happen again where patients are dying alone in facilities.
“There are also those who have diminished cognitive abilities who don’t understand why they are abandoned without loved ones or caregivers being allowed to visit them.”
“Isolation is a reason many residents in facilities ‘fail to thrive,’ ” she said.
SB191’s primary focus remains on concerns that emergency visitor restrictions can keep family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Family members are defined as a spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, spouse of an immediate family member, stepparent, stepchildren, stepsiblings and adoptive relationships.
The patient can designate the visitor “if they have the capacity to make decisions.”
On March 12, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issues an order that long-term care facilities can allow in-person visitations — indoor and outdoor — “in most circumstances" based on changes made by the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those agencies cited “rapidly improving trends in long-term care facilities” for allowing more visitations.
DHHS cautioned in its updated guidance that outdoor visitations still remain the best option.
Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, said the latest version of SB191 incorporates recent changes in federal law that allows for more compassionate care visits.
"What we're doing is creating a state law that says you have to adhere to federal guidance," Perry said.
Patients and residents "cannot be denied a caregiver regardless of the reason ... for a blanket reason for an indefinite period of time without violating federal law."
An amendment added to the bill Wednesday gives healthcare providers a 24-hour "good-faith cure period" to rectify potential violations of the proposed state law.
"We know now that many families were kept apart unlawfully regardless of any healthcare guidelines or the governor's executive orders," Perry said.
"Now, we have clarity and direction that comes from President Biden's CMS team to fix what has been a heartbreaking issue."
