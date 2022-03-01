Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employee checks deposited Monday

Paychecks were deposited on Monday for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools staffers who were used to getting paid early.

Payday was officially Feb. 28 but many employees of the district are used to having their direct deposits credited to their accounts early.

Andrea Gillus, the school system’s chief financial officer, acknowledged the issue in an email to employees on Saturday.

She said the school system did send the payroll file for the Feb. 28 payday to Wells Fargo, its financial institution, on Thursday.

“For reasons we are still investigating, the files were not released for payment by Wells Fargo until Friday, which has caused a delay in the deposits being made,” Gillus said.

Gillus apologized for any inconvenience to staff who are used to having their direct deposits credited to their accounts early.

“We will continue working with our financial institution to better understand the root of the delay so together we can make sure something like this does not happen again,” she said.

