Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools enrollment drops but is still above state rate

The percentage of students attending Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools continues to fall but at a slower rate than the state’s other urban school districts.
From 2011 to 2021, the percentage of students enrolled in the school district dropped from 84.7% to 78.4%, 6.3 percentage points, marking the first time the rate fell below 80%. The biggest drop came between 2020 and 2021 when the number of students enrolled dropped 3 percentage points. The district, the fourth largest in the state, has 50,304 students, according to information released Tuesday.
The high mark came in 2012 when 85.1% of students went to the county’s public schools. Since then, the number of students has steadily declined.
Meanwhile, the percentage of students enrolled in home schools has more than doubled from 4.1% in 2011 to 8.5% in 2021. Charter school enrollment has also jumped from 3% in 2011 to 5.8% in 2021. Private school enrollment dropped a percentage point from 8.2% in 2011 to 7.3% in 2021, however it increased by ½ a percentage point from 2020 to 2021.
Andrew Kraft, the chief equity and accountability officer for the school district, presented his annual market share report to the school board at its meeting on Tuesday.
The obvious culprit for the decline in public school enrollment is COVID-19, which disrupted how public education is delivered for much of the last two years. That disruption included remote learning, social distancing, mask mandates and in some cases limited extracurricular activities and field trips.
“If you compare 2011 to 2020, what you’ll see is we’ve lost very, very little market share, and then you see 2021 and you see a larger drop. I have a theory and I think you’ll share this theory that it was COVID, and it’s a safe guess,” Kraft said. “It’ll be interesting when we bring this back to you next year.”
Despite the drops, Kraft said the numbers should be a “point of pride” for the school district. The loss of students in public schools in other urban districts was much steeper.
In the five other urban districts the percentage decline from 2011 to 2021 was 8% for Cumberland County; 12% for Durham County; 13.5% for Guilford County; 9% for Charlotte-Mecklenburg County; and 6.8% for Wake County.
Statewide, the number of students attending public schools fell from 86.6% in 2011 to 76.7% in 2021.
Of the urban districts, Forsyth County had the most in home schools at 8.5% in 2021.
Public schools across the nation have also experienced a drop in enrollment. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of students attending public schools in the country in 2020-21 dropped by 3% compared to the previous school year.
336-727-7420