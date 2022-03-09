Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools enrollment drops but is still above state rate

The percentage of students attending Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools continues to fall but at a slower rate than the state’s other urban school districts.

From 2011 to 2021, the percentage of students enrolled in the school district dropped from 84.7% to 78.4%, 6.3 percentage points, marking the first time the rate fell below 80%. The biggest drop came between 2020 and 2021 when the number of students enrolled dropped 3 percentage points. The district, the fourth largest in the state, has 50,304 students, according to information released Tuesday.

The high mark came in 2012 when 85.1% of students went to the county’s public schools. Since then, the number of students has steadily declined.

Meanwhile, the percentage of students enrolled in home schools has more than doubled from 4.1% in 2011 to 8.5% in 2021. Charter school enrollment has also jumped from 3% in 2011 to 5.8% in 2021. Private school enrollment dropped a percentage point from 8.2% in 2011 to 7.3% in 2021, however it increased by ½ a percentage point from 2020 to 2021.

Andrew Kraft, the chief equity and accountability officer for the school district, presented his annual market share report to the school board at its meeting on Tuesday.