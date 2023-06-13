Five schools have new principals, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Monday.

Brian Brookshire will be the new principal at Whitaker Elementary School, replacing Chris Holbrook, who is the new principal of the Virtual Academy.

Brookshire had been at Old Richmond Elementary School since 2010.

Before Whitaker, Holbrook served in various leadership roles, including five years as an assistant principal at Wiley Middle School.

He replaces Benika Thompson, who is taking a job outside of the school district.

Alfreda Smith and William Wynn are switching positions. Smith will now be the principal at Kennedy High School, and Wynn will be at Northwest Middle School.

Smith has been an assistant principal at Atkins and Reynolds high schools before taking the job at Northwest in 2013.

Besides Kennedy, Wynn has been a principal at Griffith and Main Street Academies and the Middle College of Forsyth.

Samantha Manring will be principal at Old Town Elementary School. She has been principal at Lowrance Middle School since 2019.

Manring replaces Deborah Gladstone, who had previously been named the new principal at Forest Park Elementary School.

In addition to the principal changes, the school district named Alicia Bailey, the principal at Petree Elementary, as the new Executive Principal of Leadership Development and School Transformation.

The school board approved the leadership changes at a meeting last week.