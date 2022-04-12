These are the Teacher of the Year finalists in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools, along with contenders for other major awards

Finalists have been named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools annual awards that honor exceptional employees.

The Core Awards, as they are called, will be handed out at a ceremony on May 5 at the Benton Convention Center. The last two awards programs were virtual.

Finalists for Teacher of the Year are: Summer Riley, The Downtown School; Emily Ruebel, Vienna Elementary; Kimberly Watkins, Winston-Salem Prep; Mahra Whitelock, Mineral Springs Elementary; and Nicole Wooten, Sedge Garden Elementary.

Finalists for Classified Employee of the Year are: Laura Piner, Career Center; Catherine Booth, Bolton Elementary; Karla Sosa, Kernersville Elementary; Craig Stanley Williams, Parkland High School; and Ashley Wright, Northwest Middle.

Finalists for Principal of the Year are: Robert Ash, Speas Elementary; Stephanie Gentry, Southeast Middle; Raphael Green-Hughes, South Fork Elementary; Brad Royal, Reagan High School; and Stephanie Sanders, Morgan Elementary.

Finalists for Assistant Principal of the Year are: Evette Clemons, Mount Tabor High School; Bridget Hayes, Mineral Springs Middle; Lisa Nakawatase, Early/Middle College; Sean Reaves, Union Cross Elementary; and Lajoi Wilson-Moore, Jefferson Middle.

Finalists for Certified Instructional Support Person of the Year are: Tia Bradley, Ward Elementary; Chrissy Sergiacomi, Sherwood Forest Elementary; Donna B. Sherman, Sedge Garden Elementary; Sam Zivin, The Special Children’s School and Old Town Elementary; and Laura C. Wilmoth, Diggs-Latham Elementary.

Finalists for the Judy Mountjoy Volunteer of the Year are: Sabrina Coone-Godfrey, Northwest Middle; Stephanie Fisher Kennedy, Reynolds High School; Angel Howard, East Forsyth Middle; Sharon Montecalvo, Reagan High School; and Christy Robinson, Jefferson Elementary.

