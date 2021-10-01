 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools names new principal for Union Cross Elementary
0 Comments
alert

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools names new principal for Union Cross Elementary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Javita Noel-Stockton is the new principal of Union Cross Elementary School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Friday.

Noel-Stockton has been with the  district since 2007 when she began as a middle school teacher at East Forsyth Middle School. In 2015, she became the assistant principal  at Smith Farm Elementary School. 

Noel-Stockton replaces Tricia Spencer who left for a position outside of the district. Noel-Stockton's start date at Union Cross is still to be determined.

Javita Noel-Stockton

Javita Noel-Stockton is the new principal of Union Cross Elementary School.

 WSFCS

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia hosts first royal wedding in over 100 years

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News