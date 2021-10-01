Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools names new principal for Union Cross Elementary

Javita Noel-Stockton is the new principal of Union Cross Elementary School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Friday.
Noel-Stockton has been with the district since 2007 when she began as a middle school teacher at East Forsyth Middle School. In 2015, she became the assistant principal at Smith Farm Elementary School.
Noel-Stockton replaces Tricia Spencer who left for a position outside of the district. Noel-Stockton's start date at Union Cross is still to be determined.
336-727-7420
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today