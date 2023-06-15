New principals have been named at four Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Terrence Suber will be the new principal at Old Richmond Elementary School. Suber served as an assistant principal at the Career Center and Clemmons Middle before joining Old Richmond as assistant principal. Suber replaces Brian Brookshire who will move to Whitaker Elementary.

Tamatha Fullerwinder will the new principal of Ibraham Elementary School, replacing the retiring Anglea Choplin. Fullerwinder was assistant principal at Moore Elementary for five years and most recently, was the principal of the Children's Center.

Trent Watkins will be the new principal at Konnoak Elementary, replacing Sheila Burnette, who earlier was named the new principal Hall-Woodward Elementary School. He's been an assistant principal at Parkland High School and Wiley Magnet Middle School. Watkins had been principal of Forest Park Elementary since 2017.

Debra Gladstone will take Watkins' position at Forest Park. She was the principal of both Mineral Springs Elementary and Middle schools and was named the 2019 WS/FCS Principal of the Year. Most recently, she has served as the principal of Old Town Elementary.