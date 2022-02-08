Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools renews mask mandate

Students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors for at least another month.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve the mask mandate, which has been in place since the start of the school year.

The state of North Carolina requires local school boards to vote on masking in schools each month.

Several people asked the school board to rescind the mandate during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Phillip Stamey called the masks a “medical device” and said forcing children to wear masks in school instills fear. He likened the school district to a bully.

“When I was kid, we had our own way of dealing with bullies. We took them behind the woodshed,” he said. “We’re more civil now. But I promise, we have a woodshed in every precinct in the county and come November, we’re going to have a meeting there.”

Katie Key, the director of nursing for the school district, told the school board that from Jan. 10-28, there were 2,678 positive cases in schools. The transmission rate remains high in Forsyth County.