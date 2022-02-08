Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools renews mask mandate

Students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors for at least another month.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve the mask mandate, which has been in place since the start of the school year.
The state of North Carolina requires local school boards to vote on masking in schools each month.
Several people asked the school board to rescind the mandate during the public comments portion of the meeting.
Phillip Stamey called the masks a “medical device” and said forcing children to wear masks in school instills fear. He likened the school district to a bully.
“When I was kid, we had our own way of dealing with bullies. We took them behind the woodshed,” he said. “We’re more civil now. But I promise, we have a woodshed in every precinct in the county and come November, we’re going to have a meeting there.”
Katie Key, the director of nursing for the school district, told the school board that from Jan. 10-28, there were 2,678 positive cases in schools. The transmission rate remains high in Forsyth County.
The school district in collaboration with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health has someone who can administer a rapid test in 60 schools. Nineteen schools will be added by the end of the week, Key said.
“This has allowed many staff and students to be in school when they would’ve been waiting on a COVID test,” Key said.
Dana Caudill Jones said parents want to know when the mandate will end. Some surrounding counties, she said, have voted to lift masking mandates.
Superintendent Tricia McManus said that in many cases those school districts that lifted their mandates had the support of their health department.
The local health department continues to recommend that the school district keep staff and students masked.
“They say there’s light at the end of tunnel, and I’m counting on that light,” McManus said. “We have to be in line and aligned with our local health department and the medical doctors who are supporting them.”
Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger, who has supported the mask mandate each month, said she looks forward to the day when people no longer have to wear masks.
“It’s really important to say that I want an end game,” Motsinger said. “But I trust the infectious disease doctors who have spent their lives and careers doing this work locally are really good guides.”
Board Member Lida Calvert-Hayes’ substitution motion for optional masking failed. The mask mandate passed 6-3.