Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools return to (almost) everyday in-person learning.

To say that life was back to normal at Mount Tabor High School on Monday would be an exaggeration.
The overall bustle that marks high-school life was missing.
Still, there was a long line of cars backed up in front of the school, a steady stream of backpack-wearing students trudging to class, classroom bells sounding and morning announcements.
For students in grades 6-12, Monday marked the end of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' reopening roll out. All students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools now have the option of going to their schools four days a week. About 62% of them indicated to the school district that they plan to return to their schools for the final seven weeks of school, while the remaining 38% will stay virtual.
The fulltime and in-person learning option for students is known in North Carolina as Plan A. In March, Gov. Roy Cooper gave the go-ahead for older students to return to their schools if they want in March.
Superintendent Tricia McManus was at Mount Tabor greeting students as they entered the building. The students wore a purple sticker on their clothing, indicating that they had been screened.
Though no longer recommended by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, McManus said the district will continue screening for at least a few weeks.
"For some students, they haven't been on campus at all. The screening process is something that paints a picture of why it's important to not come to school if you've been exposed to COVID or if you have symptoms," McManus said. "These next two weeks, we are getting them used to why we're asking those questions in the first place. This is part of our education process and then we'll start to ease off."
After weeks of dividing students into alternating groups, schools are now open for the entire student body to attend four days a week, with Wednesdays set aside for tutoring and small-group work.
The return to Plan A comes as most key COVID-19 metrics are moving in a negative direction, due mostly to the spread of more contagious variants.
The positive test rate for the state is now 6.8%, up from 3.4% on March 9. Forty-three schools have at least one positive case among students or staff members.
Much of the uptick comes from the virus spreading among young people, according to Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
McManus said the district will be closely monitoring the the transmission rate in the schools while keeping some protocols in place, including mask-wearing and dispersing congregations of students. The district has also beefed up its contact tracing program.
"If there are increasing cases, we'll evaluate what we're doing and if we have to make changes along the way we will," McManus said. "Our goal is to get to a safe graduation with all of our seniors."
Along those lines of keeping transmission down, McManus said students 16 and up are now eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.
The school district plans to work with the health department to increase the number of students getting vaccinated. McManus said the district would be open to using schools as vaccine sites if needed but that decision would come from the health department.
"I'm hoping many will get vaccinated to help slow the spread," she said.
School board member Alex Bohannon joined McManus at Mount Tabor.
While initially nervous about reopening schools four days a week, Bohannon said the slow rollout has given schools time to adjust.
"We're fluid. If the variant causes continual issues we'll respond to help keep kids safe," he said. "We can scale back and do so relatively easy."
