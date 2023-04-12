Parents and guardians of students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have until Friday to apply to be part of a new council that will advise Tricia McManus, the school district superintendent.

McManus announced the formation of a new 50-member Parent and Guardian Advisory Council before the start of spring break. Since that announcement, about 500 people have applied to be on the council, McManus said.

The council will meet with McManus on a quarterly basis, starting the week of May 15. Terms will last a year.

The school district has several different advisory groups, including those with teachers and students as well as groups that advise on issues of equity and facilities, McManus said.

“We used to have one,” she said of a parent advisory group. “So this is re-instituting that.”

The school district wants the council to represent the district’s diverse student body, McManus said. Besides finding people of different ethnicities and from different geographic regions of the county, McManus said she wants the council to include parents whose children may have learning disabilities or speak English as a second language.

People applying to the board online must answer several questions so that the district can learn more about them. The district will use a set of criteria to then determine who will be on the council.

To apply online, go to www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/123877.