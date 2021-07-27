Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools summer programs have added importance after a year of remote learning

At Bolton Elementary School this summer, kids learned new math and phonics strategies and read books.
They also learned to ride bikes, played with robots and banged on African drums.
"I can tell learning is taking place," April McBride said last week. McBride is an assistant principal at Bolton and the site supervisor of a summer enrichment program known as Reaching Incredible Success Everyday or R.I.S.E.
Offered each year by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, this summer's slate of enrichment programs, camps and classes took on added importance this year as the local district grappled with drops in test scores among its students, a byproduct of COVID-19 and the disruption it caused in schools.
"There's no doubt there's been learning loss," Superintendent Tricia McManus said at the start of the summer. "We already had an achievement gap pre-pandemic, but that has been widened at this point."
Fewer students were proficient in subjects on end-of-course tests given in the fall in 2020 compared with previous years, and the district gave out more D's and F's and fewer A's and B's this year than 2018-19.
School districts s across the country experienced lower test scores as well, with most deciding, like the local school district, to make a big push for summer school.
The number of students enrolled in this year's summer programs jumped from about 5,000 to 8,000. The school district decided to spend about $27 million in federal COVID relief dollars for expanded summer offerings, as well as after-school programs once the school year begins. The money will be spread over three years. It's part of the $215 million awarded to the school district to address issues related to COVID, including learning loss.
Most of this summer's programs lasted around six weeks and end Thursday. The R.I.S.E. camps are at two middle schools and nine elementary schools and run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., an hour longer than usual.
Though the summer programs were targeted to students who were falling behind, it was open to all students. Transportation, breakfast and lunch were provided.
The mindset is different for summer enrichment programs, with a bit less rigor so that students don't feel like they're in summer school. Lessons are woven into a day with lots of playtime in a more laid-back environment.
"We try to create more of a camp feel," McBride said. "It's not the typical school day."
Earlier in the summer, the Winston-Salem Police Department put on a bike program and handed out bike helmets to fourth- and fifth-graders while physical education teachers taught the kids how to ride bicycles in the R.I.S.E. program.
Each day included blocks of time set aside for reading and math.
Warren Glover sat in front of an interactive Smart Board, teaching rising fourth graders how to add and subtract by 10.
"Summer school is important to make sure that students don't lose what they gained in the school year," Glover said. "Every student has a different background. Some students are able to continue to learn and process over the summer and quite frankly, some students don't have that opportunity."
Students will get about a three-week break before they return to the new school year, which will begin on Aug. 23.
336-727-7420