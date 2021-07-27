Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools summer programs have added importance after a year of remote learning

The number of students enrolled in this year's summer programs jumped from about 5,000 to 8,000. The school district decided to spend about $27 million in federal COVID relief dollars for expanded summer offerings, as well as after-school programs once the school year begins. The money will be spread over three years. It's part of the $215 million awarded to the school district to address issues related to COVID, including learning loss.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most of this summer's programs lasted around six weeks and end Thursday. The R.I.S.E. camps are at two middle schools and nine elementary schools and run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., an hour longer than usual.

Though the summer programs were targeted to students who were falling behind, it was open to all students. Transportation, breakfast and lunch were provided.

The mindset is different for summer enrichment programs, with a bit less rigor so that students don't feel like they're in summer school. Lessons are woven into a day with lots of playtime in a more laid-back environment.

"We try to create more of a camp feel," McBride said. "It's not the typical school day."