Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools test results show some improvements and lingering areas of concern

State testing results released Thursday show that students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools made steady improvement in overcoming some of the learning loss brought on by the pandemic but are not back to pre-pandemic levels.

Local results are a bit of a mixed bag, with lots of concerning areas that mirror state trends and reasons to be optimistic.

According to the data released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, 35 local schools or nearly 48% of schools in the district that were tested have been identified as "low performing," compared with 21 in 2018-19.

Low-performing schools are those with "D" or "F" grades that did not exceed expected growth.

Statewide, the number of low-performing schools increased from 488 in 2018-19 to 864 last year.

A bright side for the local district? Of those 35 schools deemed low performing, 29 of them met growth. In addition four schools once labeled low performing — Easton, Ibraham, Old Town and Petree elementary schools — all exceeded growth and are no longer considered underperforming.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said other schools can learn from those schools.

"We will learn from the work in these schools and move from pockets of excellence to district-wide excellence," she said.

School grades have not been issued since 2019. Eighty percent of a school's letter grade is based on achievement on state standardized tests and 20% is based on growth, a calculation model that the General Assembly established in 2013.

Some education officials say the model is flawed, putting too little emphasis on student progress, particularly given the hardships of the pandemic.

Catherine Truitt, the state superintendent of public instruction, is among the critics.

"I share the same concerns of many educators, parents and others who have raised concerns for years about the fairness of the grades,” Truitt said in a statement, "but because of the pandemic, the 80-20 formula caused more school grades to slip. The current accountability model does not do justice to the hard work that teachers and students put in every day in schools across the state, and I look forward to working with stakeholders to consider other metrics important to determining school quality."

The local school district is trumpeting the news that 75% of its schools met or exceeded growth.

Though schools were back in-person for the entire year in 2021-22, the absentee rate was high among students and some staff members due, in part, to COVID-19 quarantine protocols set by the state.

"We're recovering from the impact of the pandemic," Superintendent Tricia McManus said. "When you look at where we were in 2021, with being virtual, and in school, and compare it to last year, we made growth across the area, and in some areas, we had 10-point growth, and that's where we want to be."

McManus also highlighted gains that students made in subject areas. For example, the percentage of students proficient in math in grades 3-8 improved to 41%, a 10% improvement from 2020-21, but not quite as high as the pre-pandemic level of 54% in 2018-19. Proficiency levels in grade 5 science also improved by 10% to 57%.

Reading proficiency remains an area of concern.

In 2020-21, the number of students in grades 3-8 proficient in reading fell to 38% from 55% in 2018-19. In 2021-22, there was a slight improvement to 40%.

The school district has made reading a priority, with the goal of having 90% of third-graders at or above grade level by 2025. To reach that mark, the district has hired literacy coaches, bought new textbooks, established tutoring programs, provided money for classroom libraries and started a volunteer program that sends local people into schools to help struggling readers.

McManus said the low proficiency scores in reading are a reflection of lost classroom time over the last two years for young readers.

"A lot of students missed those foundational skills. That piece is an issue," she said. "Now, we've got students who are in third grade who missed part of their first grade year, which is a profound year. I predict that is going to change now that we have the kids back in and all the things that we were doing with reading instruction last year.

In all, 43% of students in the district performed at grade or above grade level, 8% below the state average. In 2020-21, 38% of local students were at or above grade level.

Five schools in the district were given an "A" grade. They are Atkins High School, the Early College of Forsyth, the Middle College of Forsyth, Lewisville Elementary and Southwest Elementary.

McManus said that she is hopeful that with improved attendance and more staffing than this time last year, scores will continue to improve.

"This year really and truly feels different. We're really focused and committed to changing the culture and also providing really strong, engaging instruction," she said. "So this is going to be a really important year for us."