 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to be closed on Friday.

  • 0

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Friday because of the approach of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rain and power outages to the area, officials said Thursday afternoon.

The school system said it is not safe to operate buses in winds blowing more than 30 miles per hour and that young and inexperienced drivers are at greater risk because of the bad weather expected.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows streets and neighborhoods swallowed by Ian flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert