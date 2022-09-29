Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to be closed on Friday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Friday because of the approach of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rain and power outages to the area, officials said Thursday afternoon.
The school system said it is not safe to operate buses in winds blowing more than 30 miles per hour and that young and inexperienced drivers are at greater risk because of the bad weather expected.
Wes Young
