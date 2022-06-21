Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to implement new conduct code in the fall. Aims to keep students in classroom, narrow 'discipline gap'

The way teachers and staff in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools address disruptive student behavior will change in the 2022-23 school year, with new guidelines in place meant to reduce the number of suspensions and close the discipline gap that exists among groups within the district.

By a 7-2 vote, the school board recently approved the Student Code of Character, Conduct and Support, a major overhaul of the district’s discipline code. Alex Bohannon, Leah Crowley, Deanna Kaplan, Lida Calvert-Hayes, Elisabeth Motsinger, Marilyn Parker and Malishai Woodbury voted in support of the code. Andrea Bramer and Dana Caudill Jones voted against it.

The school district spent a year developing the new code with more than 300 stakeholders, including teachers, students and community members, providing input with support from Engaging Schools, which has worked with school districts around the country on discipline protocol.

The school board approved paying Engaging Schools $198,000 to guide the district through the code's development in 2021. At last week's meeting, it agreed to pay the nonprofit organization another $410,000 from federal COVID-relief dollars, to help implement the plan over the next year.

In addition to a year's worth of meetings with stakeholders, the school district held forums around the county and posted the code on its website for public feedback.

The new code emphasizes addressing and changing disruptive student behavior over punishment, with targeted interventions from social workers, counselors and other staff members.

District leaders said in material presented to the school board on Tuesday that there has been an “over-reliance” on suspensions that disproportionally affect Black and Hispanic students.

According to a three-year review of school district data, Black students are five times more likely to be suspended from school than other groups; Black students with a disability are three times more likely to be suspended than other students with a disability, according to Effie McMillian said, the school district’s executive director of equity.

Research shows that the overuse of suspending or excluding students from schools leads to higher dropout rates, greater loss of instructional time, lower attendance and a greater chance of entering into the juvenile justice system, McMillian said.

The new code standardizes language about student behavior so that staff members and students have a clearer understanding of actions and consequences.

Currently, individual schools may differ in how they interpret rules and implement discipline.

At last week's meeting, board member Leah Crowley said she has heard from teachers who are worried that students won't be held accountable for disruptive conduct.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said the code spells out clear consequences for certain behaviors, including removing students from the classroom.

"Our goal in this process is to build relationships, use restorative practices. If a kid is starting to demonstrate an issue, get a counselor involved. We are not saying that kids who are showing violence or complete disrespect are staying (in the classroom). But we have to do more on the front end of this. But there are clear consequences in this code. If anyone thinks there isn't, read it, because there are. We're going to support all of our educators around this, but the goal of this is going to keep all of our kids in class."

McManus acknowledged that rolling out the new code to staff members before the start of the school year is a tall order. The school district will work with principals and other school leaders this summer and have a one-day orientation for school staff members between Aug. 18-26.

Part of the code spells out expectations from students. For the first time, the code of conduct will include district-wide rules for students, including respecting others’ personal space; punctuality and remaining in class; and respectful communication.

Board member Dana Caudill Jones said she is concerned that the school district may be moving too quickly to roll out something that took a year to develop.

"Some of our schools, for awhile, have used restorative practices within their school yet some schools have never had that approach. So where teachers are is going to be really different for a little bit of time. It seems we'll be learning as we're going, and that's a big concern," she said.

McManus said that it may take time for some staff members to buy into the new code. She said she worked as a principal at one school that implemented a big shift in its conduct code.

"There is a turning point that happens on campus when everyone buys in. We're going to give them the tools to get to that point. But it's many layers of implementation, and it's not going to be perfect," she said. "We can problem-solve issues that are going to come up."

The school district will review the new code annually and make adjustments as needed, Lionel Kato, the chief officer of Learning Supports, said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.