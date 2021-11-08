Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board starts new meeting format on Tuesday

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will meet in its newly approved format on Tuesday.

The board has scrapped its monthly work sessions, which commonly exceeded three hours, and is returning to two full board meetings a month.

Two 30-minute committee meetings will precede each board meeting. On Tuesday, the buildings and grounds committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the policy committee. After a one-hour break for either a closed session or dinner, the full board will meet in open session beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The next board meeting will follow the same format with the other two committees — curriculum and finance — preceding the meeting.

The new format will allow for two public comment periods. Nearly two years ago, the board changed its meeting format, replacing one of the regular meetings with a work session that did not allow for public comments.

All the board and committee meetings will be at the Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road.

The board will continue to meet the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. However, this month's second meeting will be Nov. 16 because of a week-long Thanksgiving break.

