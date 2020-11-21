Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board will need to soon pick new member to replace Burke

Barring a special called meeting, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will begin the process of choosing a new board member at its Dec. 8 meeting, another in a series of important decisions that the board has faced in this most challenging year.

Barbara Burke will be sworn in to the Winston-Salem City Council on Dec. 7, leaving her seat on the school board.

Burke is a Democrat representing District 1. Elected in 2018, she has been consistently opposed to reopening schools, and along with Andrea Bramer, voted against the school reopening plan that calls for students to begin returning to classrooms beginning Jan. 11.

The political makeup of the board will remain the same. According to the district’s bylaws, the eight remaining board members must appoint a Democrat. Excluding Burke, the school board has four Democrats and four Republicans.

If there is a split vote, the board will continue to deliberate until it reaches a majority.

Beyond choosing a person from the same political party, the bylaws give little direction on how to replace a board member. The board is likely to pick someone from Burke’s district, which covers much of Winston-Salem’s urban core.