Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools pause reopening plan because of COVID-19 concerns

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to pause the re-entry of students back into the classroom, pushing the date to Jan. 11.

The school board voted 7-2 in favor of the plan, which was the recommendation of Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus in her first meeting since taking over from Angela Hairston, whose last day was Friday.

In her recommendation, McManus asked the board to consider the concerns of teachers and staff members worried about contracting COVID-19 and the long-term harm in delaying in-person learning.

“The number of positive cases is rising, and we have to validate how our teachers are feeling,” she said.

Data presented to the board showed that the number of students getting D’s and F’s in core classes in the first quarter is dramatically higher than last year. In middle school, for example, the percentage of kids getting D’s and F’s in core classes was 70% this year compared with 46% last year.

“We are seeing learning loss,” McManus said.