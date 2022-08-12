Winston-Salem Police Department gives away 1,400 backpacks to local students.

The back-to-school backpack program came just in time for Shardai Thompson.

Earlier this week, she was laid off from her job, and with school just around the corner, Thompson felt financial stress looming over her.

"I was trying to figure out how I was going to provide for them," Thompson said.

An annual backpack program sponsored by the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation helped lighten her load.

At the Winston Mutual Building on Friday, hundreds of children, including Thompson's, got new backpacks filled with notebooks, pencils and hand sanitizer.

"It helps a lot," she said. "This means I don't have to spend money I was saving for bills for school supplies. It's a blessing."

Thompson's four children are enrolled at Quality Education Academy, a public charter school that starts the school year on Monday.

The stop at the Winston Mutual Building was one of four scheduled on Friday. In all, police expected to distribute 1,400 backpacks to students during a year when the cost of back-to-school supplies have increased because of rising inflation.

According to the National Retail Federation, the price of school supplies for families will cost $168 more than in 2019.

Elizabeth Cartee will still have new clothes, shoes and other supplies to buy for her four children, but the backpacks, notebooks and pencils she picked up Friday will defray some of the cost. Her children go to Ibraham Elementary School, the Academy at Middle Fork and Walkertown Middle School.

Cartee was so set on getting supplies for her children that she showed up 90 minutes early, making her the first in a line that snaked around the perimeter of the parking lot.

"I went to Walmart and the price for just one child would have been $400," Cartee said. "With everything going up in price, it's not easy. Just having a backpack, which would've cost $35 or $40 each, for four kids? This will help out."

Sgt. Thomas Day, with the police department's community resources unit, said the police department wants to make sure that local students have the tools they need to succeed.

"We are all aware of the fact that having success in schools leads to better outcomes," Day said. "Kids are excited to learn and grow, so this is an opportunity to connect with them. It's very fulfilling. It's a long day but worth every minute."