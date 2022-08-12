 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem Police Department gives away 1,400 backpacks to local students.

Hundreds lined up for free school supplies on Friday

The back-to-school backpack program came just in time for Shardai Thompson.

Earlier this week, she was laid off from her job, and with school just around the corner, Thompson felt financial stress looming over her.

"I was trying to figure out how I was going to provide for them," Thompson said.

An annual backpack program sponsored by the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation helped lighten her load. 

Kirby Dunn, a member of the next Winston-Salem Police Department cadet class, hands out backpacks and school supplies to Anasticia Coleman, 7, and her brother, Javaris, who came with their dad, Shannon, to the former Winston-Salem Mutual Building on Friday. The Winston-Salem Police Foundation gave away 1,400 backpacks and back-to-school supplies at four locations Friday. 

At the Winston Mutual Building on Friday, hundreds of children, including Thompson's, got new backpacks filled with notebooks, pencils and hand sanitizer. 

"It helps a lot," she said. "This means I don't have to spend money I was saving for bills for school supplies. It's a blessing."

Thompson's four children are enrolled at Quality Education Academy, a public charter school that starts the school year on Monday.

The stop at the Winston Mutual Building was one of four scheduled on Friday. In all, police expected to distribute 1,400 backpacks to students during a year when the cost of back-to-school supplies have increased because of rising inflation.

According to the National Retail Federation, the price of school supplies for families will cost $168 more than in 2019.

Officer Kimberly Ukuzato reaches out to hug Aryenah Walters, who came with her mom Aeshema to the school-supply giveaway.

Elizabeth Cartee will still have new clothes, shoes and other supplies to buy for her four children, but the backpacks, notebooks and pencils she picked up Friday will defray some of the cost. Her children go to Ibraham Elementary School, the Academy at Middle Fork and Walkertown Middle School. 

Cartee was so set on getting supplies for her children that she showed up 90 minutes early, making her the first in a line that snaked around the perimeter of the parking lot. 

"I went to Walmart and the price for just one child would have been $400," Cartee said. "With everything going up in price, it's not easy. Just having a backpack, which would've cost $35 or $40 each, for four kids? This will help out."

Andrew Tippett, from left, Michael Hall and Kirby Dunn, all members of the next Winston-Salem Police Department cadet class, hand out backpacks and school supplies with former police Chief Barry Rountree, right.

Sgt. Thomas Day, with the police department's community resources unit, said the police department wants to make sure that local students have the tools they need to succeed.

"We are all aware of the fact that having success in schools leads to better outcomes," Day said. "Kids are excited to learn and grow, so this is an opportunity to connect with them. It's very fulfilling. It's a long day but worth every minute."

