Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy's class of 2022 celebrates graduation

Ronald Devon Sanders says he overcame a learning disability to become the valedictorian for the Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy's graduating class of 2022.

“Well, we made it,” Sanders said during his speech to the 29 graduating seniors at the commencement ceremony for the school.

About 400 people, mostly family members and friends of the high school graduates, also attended the event at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

"But if you would have asked me several years ago if I, in my wildest dreams, would have ever found myself at this point, I would have easily said, 'No,'" Sanders said. "I was not always at the level that I am at today."

Sanders, 18, said he faced many challenges in his life, such as being bullied, teased and doubted by teachers.

In addition, Sanders endured a learning disability that made reading and learning grade-level material "an unobtainable goal far from reach," he said.

Sanders said he eventually learned how to read as a sixth-grader, and he has been reading for about six years.

"However, this challenge in particular shaped the person that I am today," Sanders said. "Can you imagine every day from kindergarten all the way to fifth grade, and coming to class knowing that you will be unable to do any of the work because each subject involved reading?"

Sanders said he never gave up although he was frustrated at times.

"I tried and tried again to find out that I was completely clueless about what I was doing," Sanders said.

Sanders' mother would never let him give up on his education, he said.

"At my lowest and darkest moments, she was my sunshine that would lift my spirits and reignite my determination," Sanders said.

When he entered Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, every teacher there was dedicated to helping Sanders master "key learning strategies that I still use today," he said.

Sanders told the school's class of 2022 that he no longer struggles with reading. Sanders and other graduating seniors coped with remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The graduates have been accepted to 29 colleges and universities, including Winston-Salem State University, Forsyth Technical Community College, UNC Greensboro and High Point University, according to the commencement's program.

Da’myja Alejandro-Ortiz, WSPA’s salutatorian, told the audience that she and her fellow seniors were deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We pushed through for what we thought was impossible," Alejandro-Ortiz said.

Alejandro-Ortiz, a track and field athlete at the school, talked about WSPA's athletic accomplishments over the past four years.

In Class 1-A competition, Alejandro-Ortiz was the state champion in the 400-meter race at the NCHSAA track and field championships last month in Greensboro.

Inside the annex, the crowd applauded when Alejandro-Ortiz said she will attend Lenior-Rhyne University after that school awarded her a track and field scholarship totaling $56,000.

In her remarks, Malishai Woodbury, a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, congratulated the WSPA's class of 2022.

Woodbury provided a somber moment when she told the audience she had attended a rally at the State Capitol in Raleigh staged by the group, March for Our Lives, which is pushing for tougher gun control laws.

"If you live in this world, no matter if you are Black, white, rich, poor, good or bad, unfortunately you will have to march for your life," Woodbury said. "You will have to be courageous in the face of fear.

"You have to succeed in the face of failure," Woodbury said. "You will have to love in the face of hate."

The Winston-Salem community is proud of the WSPA's graduates, Woodbury said.

The graduates' relatives and friends screamed and loudly called the students' names as the seniors walked across the stage during the ceremony. At times, the noise level in the annex matched the volume in nearby Joel Coliseum during Wake Forest basketball games.

